The Ralston Senior Center started off Lent with a fish sandwich luncheon where 19 attended.

The crowd grew to 32 for the Merrymakers’ Tim Javorsky and his golden saxophone. It was a really lively show. Twenty stayed for bingo. At Thursday’s bingo, 16 attended. Charlene Lauer and Frank Vacek were the big winners.

St. Gerald’s Friends on Q social group has resumed their activities after a winter break. There is a date change, though. Attend Thursday, March 9, for the corned beef and cabbage dinner catered by Little Willy’s. The cost is $13, but it’s well worth it.

Over at the La Vista Senior Center, as I suspected, the March calendar is fantastic. The crafts with Bob and Sheri will be Monday, March 13, and Monday, March 27, at 12:45 p.m. There is tai chi Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. There is bingo on Fridays (March 3, 10, 25 and 31).

The next lunch outing is Thursday, March 16, at Roma’s Italian in Bellevue. It is delicious and one of my favorite restaurants. Try not to miss it.

The lunch outing to Margarita’s is on Thursday, March 30. Don’t forget, the St. Patrick’s Day Senior Luncheon is Friday, March 17, at 11:30 a.m. RSVP for $8. Last year’s luncheon was fantastic, and I expect the same this year.

Remember to call after 2 p.m. to 402-331-3455 for reservations for any of these events.

The button craft day will now be April 3. They are calling it the “Janet Button and Craft Session.” Buttons will be free, just like the crafts are, due to the generosity of so many folks.

Jerry Fouts had an appointment at the VA on Feb. 28. Afterwards, he and Scott went to breakfast at the La Vista IHOP, and it just happened to be National Pancake Day, so they enjoyed free pancakes for breakfast.

Recently Gloria Ptasnik took a trip to Des Moines for a blues festival. It was at the downtown Marriot. They had about 30 bands from all around the country. They had a really good time and the weather was in the 40s while they were there.

Marjorie O’Reilly was back home after a stay at Brookstone Meadows. It is good to be back home.

As for me, I am now on hospice care at home. As I wrote about in my last article, I was in the hospital Feb. 17 to Feb. 22. After spending time in the ICU, it was really interesting experiences.

Chrissy and Alyssa were my care team for a couple of days. What a great pair. When they got reassigned, they still came to visit me in my room. After ICU, I went to a step-down unit, then another room before being discharged home. What an experience that was.

Due to the liver cancer, my legs are very swollen despite the water pills. So, when I got home, I could not lift my legs to go up my own stairs. Scott, Tom Sullivan, Kevin Chader and his son carried me up the flight of stairs in my wheelchair. That puts an end to my going out.

Hospice at home is great. I continue to learn more. They supply everything I need for comfort. The only thing we stopped was the cancer treatment, which was my decision. It wasn’t helping, and I am not big on suffering.

I have to have someone with me 24 hours a day. They offered a list of agency nurses, but again my friends came through. Rita Guenette has been here with me most of the time, and Deb Scott has relieved her. My niece Jennifer comes once or twice a day, and my nephew Andrew comes with my grandniece Julianna.

My appetite is far from what it used to be. But friends keep me supplied with a delicious variety. Jennifer has even tried some new recipes. I get in three small meals per day and drink a lot of my key lime flavored water. I’m quite comfortable and sometimes waiting for the end of this.

Last time I mentioned the Dreamweavers, it’s a foundation for older people like Make a Wish for children. I was nominated and selected for my wish, which was Domino’s pizza. The plan was to have a New York themed pizza party at the La Vista Senior Center.

Unfortunately, that can’t happen due to my condition. However, like they say at the Oscars, “It was an honor to be nominated.” I thank Kaily Stanley from the La Vista Senior Center for nominating me.

Thank you for all your support, love, cards and prayers.