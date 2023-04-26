My Nebraska Passport just came in the mail, a day after my Papillion La Vista school bond ballot.

I’m excited to check out some new places this summer. But this week also features a Sarpy County passport program that sounds like a lot of fun.

The libraries of Sarpy County (except La Vista) are teaming up for Sarpy County National Library Week through Saturday, and they’re inviting patrons to visit each location to collect a stamp in a library passport.

Visitors to the Bellevue, Gretna, Papillion and Springfield libraries (but not La Vista) are invited to see what the other communities have to offer, including participating in library programs. I’ve been to all four, and each has some spaces that are really neat.

The Gretna Children’s Library and the Digital Library at Papillion Landing are also “extra fun” — and they’re on my personal list this week, as I’ve never been to either yet.

(La Vista residents are invited to stop by their library to sign up for a card, borrow a book or use the makerspace, according to an events calendar. I’m sure that they’d also be welcome at Sarpy County’s other public libraries.)

Once you’ve earned a stamp from each of the four cities, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a prize from your local library.

Wednesday activities include a baby and toddler storytime from 10 a.m. and coloring with cops and librarians at 4 p.m. at the Bellevue Public Library; BiblioBop music and movement storytime at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Gretna Public Library’s main branch; 9-1-1 storytime at 10 a.m. at the Sump Memorial Library; Lego club from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Digital Library at Papillion Landing; and alphabet adventures at 9 a.m., knitting group at 10 a.m. and playing with technology toys at 3:30 p.m. at the Springfield Memorial Library.

Find more at bellevuelibrary.org, papillion.org/library, gretnapubliclibrary.org or libraries.ne.gov/springfield. (Find La Vista Public Library at cityoflavista.org/library.)

■ ■ ■

Arbor Day is nearly upon us, and with an arborist scheduled to visit my house this week as well, I feel like I’m going to learn a lot about trees.

Three community events on my radar this week are the cities of Papillion’s, La Vista’s and Gretna’s Arbor Day celebrations. La Vista’s in particular seems worth checking out.

La Vista’s Arbor Day celebration is Thursday at 10 a.m. at Southwind Park. Bring your children to enjoy a walk in the park followed by a tree planting and storytime with a La Vista librarian.

Free saplings will be available to take home, along with special gifts for children, while supplies last, according to the city’s newsletter.

Gretna’s Arbor Day celebration is set for 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Gretna Elementary School, according to the Gretna Arbor Society. Papillion’s Arbor Day celebration is Friday at 1 p.m. at Big Elk Lake Recreation Area near the picnic shelter.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Explore nature: Fontenelle Forest is offering a pair of family-friendly events this weekend. On Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Camp Wa-Kon-Da, learn about orienteering along with an archery 101 course (ages 8 and older), archery competition, various yard games, bonfire and s’mores and a naturalist-guided hike. The cost varies from $5 to $20, and advanced registration is required at fontenelleforest.org. On Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m., the forest is participating in the City Nature Challenge and invites visitors to search out a variety of wildlife, plants and fungi with assistance from various information stations and knowledgeable volunteers. There will also be a raptor specialist on hand. The event is free with membership or daily admission.

Get a slice: Frank’s Pizza is expected to open Monday, May 1, at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna. The store is located next to Under Armour on the north end of the outlet mall.

Grab a plate: An all-you-can-eat spaghetti, salad and bread dinner will be offered Friday, April 28, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Lewis & Clark Middle School, 13502 S. 38th St. in Bellevue, serving as a fundraiser for the Bellevue Public Schools bands. Music will be performed by BPS bands during the dinner.