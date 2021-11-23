Plenty of talent in Sarpy County as winter sport season nears

Gretna’s first home game will be on Dec. 11 against Lincoln East.

Swim and Dive

The Gretna swim and dive team features six returning state qualifying swimmers in sophomores Jacob McKay, Dylan Regan, junior Juliana Anderson, juniors Reese Naylon, senior Lilly Brophy, senior Grace Coufal and senior Zachary Kozak.

Other swimmers that are expected to make an impact this year include freshmen Lauryn Kounovsky, Lily Matya, Isaac Hahn and Alex Hallgren, and sophomore Marcus Rhoades.

Gretna’s first meet of the year will be at Omaha North on Dec. 2.

Bowling

Head coach Sierra Johnson said the bowling team at Gretna made big improvement over the season last year.

“We had moments that did not go as planned or as we would have hoped but it was the first season and I think we still built on our first season,” Johnson said.

Johnson said there were quite a few boy bowlers that graduated last year but that the community should expect to see a lot of the same faces from the girls team.

Johnson said it is too soon to tell which bowlers might make a good run this season.