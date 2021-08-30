Property tax levy unchanged in Sarpy County's proposed 2022 budget

The budget has increased by $58.2 million or 31.7% over last year.

The ARPA funds, along with more money coming in through property taxes, Public Works and sewers funds, show a cash increase for the 2022 budget. The influx of cash requires the county to balance the budget by adding more expenses: expense totals must be the same as income.

“This increase is not because of a rash of spending, but because of a large amount of cash carried over from the prior year,” ” said Bill Conley, Sarpy County’s chief financial officer. “This is an unprecedented record budget for us, not because of spending but primarily because of cash.

“In the general fund, we have a large amount of capital expenditures budgeted,” Conley said. “Because of the strong cash position, we are able to borrow less than we anticipated on the corrections project. This will benefit the taxpayers for years to come.”

Major projects funded in the budget include:

• $20 million for road projects, which is in addition to $40 million in bond funds available for road projects;

• $19 million for construction the Sarpy County Correctional Center, which is in addition to $41 million in bond funds available for this project; and