Reitmeier awarded racquetball group's highest honor

A Gretna resident is receiving national recognition for promoting racquetball in Nebraska.

Carrie Reitmeier, community engagement coordinator for the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce and a racquetball enthusiast, was presented the Presidential Award from USA Racquetball at an awards ceremony in College Station, Texas on May 28.

USA Racquetball is the sport’s governing body, affiliated with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The Presidential Award, the organization’s highest achievement, is voted on by the board of directors and given to a state representative who has best promoted the game.

“I have been doing this for 38 years across the Midwest,” Reitmeier said. “It’s something a little different when someone outside your neighborhood recognizes your work.”

The Pierre, South Dakota, native began playing racquetball at her local YMCA in high school when her basketball coach required players do another sport. Soon she became an instructor, and she continued teaching in college and into the private sector.

“It’s been a passion of mine,” she said. “I can’t imagine my life without it.”

President of the Nebraska State Racquetball Association and the racquetball director for the three Genesis Health Clubs in Omaha, Reitmeier said the fast-paced sport has an enduring appeal.

“The intensity is going to be different for a 22, 52 and 72-year-old, but it really is sport everyone can play,” she said.

