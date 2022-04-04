Sarpy County begins mailing early voting ballots

The Sarpy County Election Commission will begin mailing early voting ballots today, April 4.

Around 950 voters have requested to vote early. Ballots will be mailed daily as additional requests are received and verified. The deadline to request an early voting ballot is 6 p.m. on May 2.

“I would like to remind voters that their ballots must be returned in the official return envelope provided, and the envelope must be signed,” Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington said in a press release.

Voters can return their ballots in a number of ways, including via mail (postage required), in person at the Sarpy County Election office or by using one of the six secure election drop boxes located across the county:

• 1102 E First St., Papillion (northwest corner of the Sarpy County 1102 Building parking lot.)

• 1248 Golden Gate Drive, Papillion (Sarpy County Courthouse Campus parking lot.)

• 1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue (Bellevue Public Library parking lot.)

• 215 Enterprise Drive, Gretna (McKinney's Food Center parking lot.)

• 7701 S 96th St., La Vista (La Vista Police Department parking lot.)

• 153 S First St., Springfield (one block south of Springfield Community Center.)

All ballots must be received by the Sarpy County Election Commission, either at the office or at one of the drop box locations, by 8 p.m. on May 10. Early ballots cannot be returned at polling sites on Election Day.

Early in-person voting will start April 11 at the Sarpy County Election Commission office and all polling sites will be open on May 10.

Sarpy residents should call the Sarpy County Election Commission at 402-593-2167 with any questions related to early voting.