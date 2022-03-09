Senior Column: Archives reopen, and a medical update

The Frank and Velma Johnson Ralston Archives Museum reopened in October 2021 after a complete renovation. The inside was repainted, new carpeting, a new work area, new display cases, the outside was resided, new porch railing and landscaping was installed. The museum, located at 5615 Woodlawn Avenue (across the street from the Orval Smith Ball field) is open the third Sunday of most months from 1 to 3 p.m. The next open house will be March 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. Rita Guenette and I rode past it, it looks great, the new grey siding gives it a new look. I look forward to seeing the inside.

The numbers for lunch at Ralston Senior Center have not gone up much since they went way down during the heights of the pandemic. The food is good, there are chances to play cards and bingo and meet new people. The menu for the remainder of the month is March 23 Salisbury steak, brown gravy, baked potato and pudding. March 30 chicken strips, scalloped potatoes and vegetable, entertainment will be provided by Merrymaker, Louis Watkins. Lunch is $4.50. Call Molly 402-490-5768 to make your reservation.

There is a box on the desk as you enter for donations for the Stephen Center. Donations have decreased in recent months; Diane Walters asked if people would just donate a quarter each week, any amount helps.

Election of officers will be held the first Wednesday of April. The ballot is on the hall bulletin board. Running for office are President Ron Wilson, Vice President Charlene Lauer, Secretary Diane Walters and Treasurer Diane West.

The St. Gerald Friends on Q senior social group will hold their first event of 2022 on Wednesday, March 16 at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at 96th and Q streets. Paid reservations must be in by March 14; cost is $13 per person. Corned beef and cabbage will be served. Call Kay 402-537-1499 or Beverly 402-850-9990 if you have any questions.

Bob at the La Vista Senior Center keeps me up to date on happenings that I am missing. Last week he sent me this “Thought for the Day” that I thought was so true and worth sharing. Please remember:

Your job is the dream of the unemployed.

Your house is the dream of the homeless.

Your smile is the dream of the depressed.

Your health is the dream of those who are sick.

Beautiful things happen when you distance yourself from negativity.

Find something to be grateful for.

The La Vista Senior Center handed out boxes of six home COVID test kits. I was pleased to be able to get a box to have on hand.

At La Vista they are making crafts for St Patrick’s Day and soon will start on Easter-themed crafts. Bob and Cheri’s craft classes this month are at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 29.

Connie, who has been volunteering working in the kitchen for lunch three days a week, has put in a full week lately to cover for a couple of vacationers. Volunteers are always welcome. Lunch is served Monday through Friday, the cost is $4. Reservations are required; call 402-331-3455 to make yours. There is a monthly drawing for lunch participants, your name is entered when you have lunch, the prize is a Walmart gift card.

Some good news to share on my health situation. The last two visits to the Nebraska Cancer Clinic, Kathy got the needle in on the first stick. She really is fantastic. I have been diligent about eating food high in magnesium and have finally got my blood level up to normal. That is exciting because it means I did not have to stay for a magnesium infusion and I have Wednesday and Friday off, no lab work until March 7. My neighbor Carolyn Sullivan, knowing I was out of pumpkin seeds — which have 151 mg per ounce — was determined to find them for me and located some at Trader Joe’s. She got salted ones and that, along with the potato chips, got my sodium level up to normal.

Jan Bailey is helping to raise my red blood count by getting me a takeout order of liver and onions. Eating liver really makes a difference, the red blood count is now with in normal range, the hemoglobin and hematocrit are still below normal but better than before eating the liver. Rita Guenette, who picks me up and takes me to the clinic, also had stopped over with a bag of potato chips the day she heard how low my sodium was, she said I was not going to wait a few days to start eating sodium high foods.

We celebrated by taking a scenic drive through Ralston, we had driven by the La Vista Senior Center on our way to the clinic. We drove by the renovated Archives Museum, the completed Hinge Apartments and checked out how Bushwackers is progressing. Our celebration continued with a drive through take out lunch, gyro and fries from King Kong.

It was a great day.

Janet Rentko is a member of the La Vista and Ralston Senior Centers. You can reach her at janetrentko@cox.net.