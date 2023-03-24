SPRINGFIELD – Christina Elder wears a lot of hats.

Wife and mom first, then teacher and head track and field coach at Platteview High School, but also a world-class athlete.

Wearing the last hat has produced high levels of success, as Elder currently holds the third-best time in the 1500 meters and eighth-best in the 800 in the 35- to 39-year-old range in the World Masters Athletics rankings.

Because of that, the 35-year-old mom of three – Turner, Taytum and Jocelyn – and wife of Tyler are representing Team USA in Torun, Poland, held Sunday through April 1.

Elder departed for Poland – her second trip outside the United States after visiting Ireland, but Tyler’s first – Friday but was first propelled by a special Platteview surprise send-off last Thursday.

Elder walked into the doors of Platteview High School looking at her phone.

When she looked up, the physical education teacher and health teacher was shocked.

Students lined the hallways of Platteview with a small marching band ready to escort her throughout the school to be greeted, cheered and shown a proper Trojan salute.

“I was super, super surprised. And I mean, literally my heart felt like it was going to explode because this is my family,” Elder said. “It's my community and it has been for 10 years. These kids are like family to me.”

She added that it was a moment of “overwhelming joy” she will remember while competing.

In Poland, Elder will run in the semifinals of the 800 meters on Wednesday (finals on Thursday) and 1500 on Friday (finals on Saturday).

“Not every athlete has a send off like this," Elder told The Times in an interview. "It's a family. This is a special community."

• • •

After competing at Wayne State University – where husband Tyler was also a student-athlete, playing football – Christina Elder and her coach, 23-year Wildcats head coach Marlon Brink, were consistently in contact about post-collegiate opportunities.

“There were other college coaches (also) that talked about Masters and the opportunities post-college to come out and compete,” Elder said. “And so that inspired me and I knew other athletes that were competing in Masters and I was like, you know what, I want to do it. The fire came back and I'm enjoying it so much, and I still have some speed, thank you, Lord. And so I'm able to still run and just seeing the opportunities, I wanted to jump and see how far I could go.”

Knowing the lack of representation in Christina’s age division, Tyler said the contact was immediate with USA Track & Field when Brink found out about the open Masters slot. He also added seeing the competitive fire come back has been fun to see.

“It’s cool to see the process play out, the competitive fire re-lit,” Tyler said. “It’s fun to recognize an athlete wanting to compete, stoke the flame.”

That fire continued even through the births of her three children, the middle of which Tyler said was unexpected, as Christina returned to training each time, but especially after the last.

“After I had my kids, I had a new outlook on track and field,” Christina said. “I always used to be so focused on competing and that was kind of my identity. And now, it's part of who I am, but it's not who I am. I'm a wife and I'm a mom and I'm a teacher and I'm a coach.”

From being dictated by her results and being “selfish” about running, Elder has now focused on showing her own kids and her students what’s possible.

• • •

“She’s always had an unusual drive,” said her father, Mark King. “It was first in soccer. I didn’t know much about the sport, living in a small town, Stromsburg, but a neighbor introduced her to the sport around seven or eight years old.”

From that early age, running was Christina’s competitive outlet, but was mostly on the pitch.

“Honestly, I've always loved to run ever since I was little,” she added. “My favorite part of soccer practice was running and competing. And so it's always been my favorite part. And I've always had that passion and drive to run. I just can't really shut it off.”

Off the pitch, the Pacer test — a challenge of running endurance often utilized in physical education class — was something Christina looked forward to.

“She looked forward to it, to try to beat the boys,” said Jean King, Christina’s mother.

Elder would run so aggressively that Jean would sometimes get calls from the school nurse that she was faint or had passed out.

“I would tell them that she would be alright, just give her some food,” Jean said.

That edge continued to push her through high school — she attended Millard West — where soccer was the focus, but she also “juggled many things.”

“She wanted to experience it all, live life to the fullest,” Jean said.

Trying her hand at soccer, track, choir, orchestra, and drama — among others — likely prepared Elder for what she is doing now, which is continuing to juggle many responsibilities.

“I definitely have different hats. And I've been very good about making sure my priorities are right. Because obviously being a wife and a mom first, and then a coach and a teacher, and then an athlete, and they're very separated,” she said.

Tyler added that it’s “a balancing act only she can master,” with Christina expanding on the separation between the different mindsets that come with each role.

“When I'm coaching I want to just be a coach and I want to be present with those kids and focus on them at that time, and not be thinking about myself and my own times,” the 35-year-old said. “And myself as an athlete, when I'm training it's like, okay, there's nothing going on with my kids at this time. I have nothing to (do), no one I have to coach at this time. It's a separate time just for me. And so I make sure it's even if that's five in the morning, or usually I do it over my lunch hour here, I'm just out there. I'm by myself. It's completely silent. And it's just me, it's time to focus on me as an athlete.”

An added bonus is the impact that alone time has on her mental health, which Christina said directly translates to being a better wife, mom and coach.

“Then when I show up to practice, it's (thinking) ‘I'm a coach now.’ So I feel like I've separated those things and, thank God, I can find time and I have an amazing job where I can have time to train too, and I've just kind of (decided) these are the times of the day when I'm doing this, and if I can't fit in training that day for some reason I don't let it upset me, it just didn't happen that day.”

• • •

At her latest competition — the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships on Saturday, March 11 in Louisville, Kentucky — she competed alongside the likes of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who competed in the 60 meter dash, smoking the competition in a clip that went viral.

"A lot of us were saying that his presence there was so good for our sport, because it shows that you can do multiple sports," she said. "It is good for like these high school kids to see, 'Hey, I can be a football player and a track athlete at the same time' or 'I can do multiple sports.’ ... I love that because it gave a ton of attention to our national meet, which will hopefully bring more people in.”

Now, Elder has the opportunity to continue to compete against and alongside high level athletes in Poland next week.

“I'm just full of joy. I was telling my mom and my husband I'm like, just keep telling me to be at peace, be peaceful about it. Because I honestly think the most stressful part is leaving my children. That’s funny because that was never a concern when I was a younger athlete, I was just so focused on myself all the time. And now I'm like, are the kids gonna be OK? But I know they're gonna be in good hands and everyone here, this whole community is behind me.”

Elder added that days like Thursday with the send-off fuel her, and she heads to Poland with “utmost positivity and having no fear.”

“All the hay is in the barn and now I just gotta go. This is the fun part, right? We trained for this moment, and as nerve wracking as it can be, you have to remember that this is fun, take in the whole experience, not just what the race result is, but the fact that I'm there. The fact that I'm representing my country and my community and my family, I think that's the biggest piece and that's what I'm trying to focus on.”