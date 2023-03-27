After losing their first three games, Gretna has rolled off a trio of wins, while Omaha Bryan earned their first win of the season in thrilling fashion.

The Dragons continue to face a tough opening stretch of the season, and fell to a grand slam and three-run homer from Omaha Westside in an 8-6 loss Tuesday night.

“It’s not so much the swings (on the home runs), because those are going to happen, we had a couple of our own, but the lead up to it,” Dragons head coach Jake Wolf said. “We had a couple balls that we misplayed, I think on the first one, got some base runners on (base), the second one, lead up to that was just walking guys. So just giving up free base runners, a good team like that's gonna make you pay and they did and so hats off to them.”

Isaiah Weber – who Wolf has improved “a lot” and is in the middle of the Gretna lineup for a reason – delivered the first blow for the Dragons with a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the second.

In the top of the fourth, Gretna starting pitcher Skylar Graham was able to escape a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout to maintain the shutout. With a few seniors having a lot of pitching experience, Wolf said Graham is one of the options who can be the “best on any given day.”

“The three or four of them can maybe be our best on any given day and he was looking like our best there for those first three innings. Early, we’re gonna keep him on a pitch count, but he got us through, got us out of that last and he did a great job and we're expecting more from him.”

The Warriors tied the game in the top of the fifth, but once Graham was out of the game, Michael Zimmerman hit a grand slam and Davison Krieling a three-run shot to pull Westside ahead 8-1.

Gretna fought back and nearly rallied in the bottom of the seventh, as Griffin Goldman hit a two-run double, but ultimately fell short 8-6.

“Six games in six days, we're going to find out where we're at, and we look at it as a challenge. Two tough losses, but I think it's just going to make us better as the season goes on.”

The Dragons fell to hot-hitting Papillion-La Vista South 13-4, but were able to get in the win column for the first time this season with a 7-5 win over Elkhorn. Leadoff hitter Michael Scheef drove in three RBIs in the win.

Gretna then earned back-to-back 4-3 wins over Bellevue East and Fremont in the 2023 Frerichs Baseball Invitational. Goldman delivered a walk-off single against the Chieftains, as Trevor Cox pitched five innings of two-run ball.

Against the Tigers, RBIs came from Ty Smolinski, Graham, Goldman and Weber, all in the first two innings as the Dragons pounced. Chuck Thomas and Karson Skokan combined for six innings, allowing just one earned run, and Graham shut the door to bring the Dragons back to .500.

After being outscored 41-3 in their opening season defeats to Bellevue East and Omaha North, Omaha Bryan earned their first win of the season with a walk-off win over Fairbury on Saturday.

Kaleb Rodriguez delivered the walk-off hit to plate the Bears’ third run in the seventh and flip a 2-0 deficit to a 3-2 win. Although the Bears then fell to Fairbury, a 1-3 start has already equaled their win total over the last two years combined.

Their next opponent, Bellevue West on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. (after The Times’ print deadline), has started the season 5-1. Wins have come against Class A state runner-up Millard South, Millard North, Blair, Columbus and Norris, while the lone defeat came to defending state champions Millard West, 7-6 in eight innings.

Another Bellevue-based team, Omaha Gross, has started 4-1, dropping their first game of the season 3-1 to Omaha Central after starting 4-0 with wins over Plattsmouth, Omaha South, Omaha Buena Vista and Elkhorn North. Creighton commit Connor Capece delivered a walk-off hit in the 5-4 win over the defending Class B champion Wolves.

Rounding out the Bellevue teams, Bellevue East is 3-4, with wins over Crete, Omaha Central and Bryan. Losses have come to Elkhorn, Gretna, Lincoln Northeast and Papillion-La Vista.

The Monarchs (3-0), meanwhile, are one of two undefeated teams left in The Times’ coverage area (along with cross-town rivals Papio South, 4-0). Zak Reyes is leading the way with five RBIs, while Mark Price is just behind with four. On the mound, Sebastian Noto is 2-0 in spite of a 7.00 ERA, and Tanner Apgar has the other win with a spot-less ERA.

The Titans have been explosive on offense, scoring 52 runs in the first four games of the season. Brice Wallar (two home runs, 10 RBIs), Riley Schrader (7) and Brady Fitzpatrick (6) have been lethal at the plate, while Xander Doble (2-0, 5.60 ERA) and Danny Wallace (1-0, four IP) have led the way on the bump.

Rounding out the coverage area, Louisville (0-4) still searches for their first win, while Plattsmouth (1-2) earned an 11-1 win over Fort Calhoun and Platteview (1-3) won 7-6 in 10 innings over Blair on Thursday, March 23, before hosting Bennington and Ralston on Monday and Tuesday, March 27-28 (after The Times’ print deadline).