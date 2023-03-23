Confidence at the plate and speed on the base paths have been the leading factors as Papillion-La Vista South has averaged 13 runs per game in a 3-0 start.

“I think the hitters are really confident going up to bat, they're put some work in and over the preseason, and they're just believing in themselves that they're gonna get the ball in play and hit it hard somewhere,” Titans head coach Bill Lynam said. “We got some really good speed, and we have people that have good experience. I think that we started seven seniors today. So they've experienced the game, they know baserunning.”

That baserunning paid off in spades as the Titans scored three on an error in the first inning of Thursday’s 13-4 win over Gretna, who Lynan called a “great ball club” that had some bad luck.

“They had some bad luck in the first inning where they kicked it around and we scored three on one play where the ball didn’t even leave the infield,” he said.

But the Dragons were able to come back from a 4-1 deficit, getting RBI hits from Griffin Goldman and Ty Smolinksi to even the game.

The tie was short lived, however, as the Titans scored a pair on Dragon errors to jump back in front 6-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, an error, RBI single by Jordan Rowe and a wild pitch extended the lead to five before things really snowballed.

“Late, we put pressure on them, we got some lead off hits and we hit the ball the opposite way. And then, it kind of snowballed in that last inning, but it started off (when) we talked about getting an insurance run going into the seventh inning,” Lynam said.

That snowball turned into a 7-run inning as the Titans batted around and pulled away by the final margin: a 13-4 win to increase their total scoring advantage to 39-4 this season through three games.

Omaha Gross 5, Elkhorn North 4

The Cougars continued their hot start to the season with a walk-off double by Connor Capece, who brought in Colby Duncan for Gross’ third win.

After a bases-loaded walk by Alex Kosse scored one in the first, Carson Almgren and Duncan drove in three more (two scored on an error on Duncan’s hit) to give Gross a 4-1 lead.

The defending Class B champions fought back with two in the fourth and another in the fifth, but the damage was limited by starting pitcher Isaac Bies, while Jack Miller completely shut down the visiting Wolves with three innings of one-hit ball.

Bellevue East 6, Omaha Central 5

The Chieftains got back in the win column Thursday after falling 8-6 to Lincoln Northeast the next before.

After falling behind 4-0 in the top of the second, Bellevue East got three in the second inning – error, sacrifice bunt and RBI double by Ethan Gann – and third – Austin Pavon RBI double and two-RBI single by Cyrus Cheshier – to pull ahead 6-5.

Pitchers for both teams settled in, but Mitchell Goldschmidt was able to get the win for Bellevue East while Mason Chandler pitched three no-hit innings to earn the save.

Bellevue East improves to 2-2 ahead of games against Gretna and Elkhorn on Friday.

Bellevue West 10, Millard North 6

The Thunderbirds followed a 6-5 win at Norris with a strong offensive performance, led by three RBIs from Johnny Barrientos, and one each from Nick Riggs, Nick Glantz and Tyler Jeffus.