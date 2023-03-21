Papillion-La Vista, Papio South and Omaha Gross notched their second wins of the season on Tuesday, March 21, while Gretna dropped to 0-2 after another tough defeat.

Omaha Westside 8, Gretna 6

Gretna continues to face a tough opening stretch of the season, and fell to a grand slam and three-run homer from Omaha Westside in an 8-6 loss Tuesday night.

“It’s not so much the swings (on the home runs), because those are going to happen, we had a couple of our own, but the lead up to it,” Dragons head coach Jake Wolf said. “We had a couple balls that we misplayed, I think on the first one, got some base runners on (base), the second one, lead up to that was just walking guys. So just giving up free base runners, a good team like that's gonna make you pay and they did and so hats off to them.”

Isaiah Weber – who Wolf has improved “a lot” and is in the middle of the Gretna lineup for a reason – delivered the first blow for the Dragons with a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the second.

In the top of the fourth, Gretna starting pitcher Skylar Graham was able to escape a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout to maintain the shutout. With a few seniors having a lot of pitching experience, Wolf said Graham is one of the options who can be the “best on any given day.”

“The three or four of them can maybe be our best on any given day and he was looking like our best there for those first three innings. Early, we’re gonna keep him on a pitch count, but he got us through, got us out of that last and he did a great job and we're expecting more from him.”

The Warriors tied the game in the top of the fifth, but once Graham was out of the game, Michael Zimmerman hit a grand slam and Davison Krieling a three-run shot to pull Westside ahead 8-1.

Gretna fought back and nearly rallied in the bottom of the seventh, as Griffin Goldman

Although the Dragons have started 0-2 ahead of a Thursday matchup at Papillion-La Vista South, followed by Elkhorn, Bellevue East and one of either Fremont, Crete and Westview in the 2023 Frerichs Baseball Invitational at Elkhorn on Friday and Saturday.

“Six games in six days, we're going to find out where we're at, and we look at it as a challenge. Two tough losses, but I think it's just going to make us better as the season goes on.”

Papillion-La Vista 11, Kearney 5

One day after giving up 14 to Papio South, the Bearcats allowed the Monarchs to put up 11. Designated hitter Zak Reyes drove in four for Papio.

A six-run third inning led the way, with a two-run double by Reyes leading the way. Mark Price and Isaac Pamaran continued their hot-hitting start with a pair of hits each, and Trent Lavicky also drove in a pair of RBIs.

Papio South 12, Creighton Prep 0

For the second straight game, the Titans shut out their opponent and put up at least a dozen runs. Riley Schrader provided the stamp on the win with a three-run shot in the top of the third to push Papio South up 9-0.

Omaha Gross 6, Omaha South 3

Nate Pechar, Colby Duncan and Connor Capece each drove in a run for the Cougars at the top of the lineup in their home opener, and Joseph Rempe and Charlie Yeshnowski combined to give up just two earned runs, while Jack Miller got the final out -- and the save.

Next up, the 2-0 Cougars host Elkhorn North on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Bellevue East 18, Omaha Bryan 1

The Chieftains bounced back from a loss to Papio with a dominant win at Bryan.

Cooper Brown (3), A.J. Lucas, Landyn Albrecht, Landen Johnson combined to drive in nine runs, while five other had one RBI each.

East is next in action at home against Lincoln Northeast on Wednesday, while the Bears play at Omaha North.

Millard West 7, Bellevue West 6 (8 inn.)

The T-Birds fell in extras to last year's state champion Wildcats in spite of a 2-for-4, four-RBI performance by Jackson Steele.

Malcolm 2, Platteview 1

A pitcher's duel took place as Ethan Loffer struck out six batters in six innings for the Trojans, but the offense mustered just one run on an error in the bottom of the sixth.

Malcolm took the lead on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh, and Platteview fell in their home opener to drop to 0-2. Next up, at Blair on Thursday.