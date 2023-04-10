Since Storm Chasers manager Mike Jirschele was last in Omaha, the team’s all-time winningest manager won a World Series with the Kansas City Royals, and served as bench coach under Chris Widger at the Quad City River Bandits (High-A) in 2021 and Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double A) last year.

Through all the changes baseball has gone through in the past decade and the experiences ‘Jirsch’ has had at each level in the Kansas City Royals minor league system, his managerial style remains the same.

“I've got my managing style, to go out there, work hard and just get the job done, and run balls out and play the game the way it's supposed to be,” the 64-year-old manager said at the Storm Chasers’ media day on Friday, April 7.

The next day, the Storm Chasers defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 13-8 for Jirshcele's 1,000th win in Triple-A.

“And if you do that, any of these players (can) go back 10 years from now, and if they didn't get to the big leagues, they can still say you know what, I did everything I needed to do but I didn't get there.”

Jirschele said the Storm Chasers this year are “one of the better teams” he’s had mentally, and who go out and do what they need to do. His main goal is to ensure the players “get their work in and develop.”

And while he hopes to send a bunch to the majors, he understands that a lot of call-ups means the Royals are “not doing well up there.”

“I just hope to see that big league club continue to improve and some of these guys get the opportunity to get to the big leagues.”

One of those players is the No. 4 prospect in the Royals’ farm system, infielder/outfielder Nick Loftin, who is familiar with Jirsch having played with him for the River Bandits and Naturals.

“He's a character, that’s all I can kind of say about that,” the 24-year-old said. He's a really good dude, really great manager and I really enjoyed playing with him the last three years.”

Playing with the motto of “Be where my feet are,” Loftin’s goals are to compete and work one day at a time.

“I don't really focus on the future. Kind of my motto has always been be where my feet are, and just play each game every day and focus on winning pitches every single day and winning ballgames.”

New rules

Although the attention is more focused on Major League Baseball – as the pitch timer has been in the minors for several years now – new rules and change in play – most prominently automatic balls and strikes (ABS), or “robo umpires,” set to begin April 25 – is something the Storm Chasers will need to adjust to.

Team president Martie Cordaro grew up watching base-stealers Rickey Henderson, Vince Coleman and Willie McGee, and said the bigger bases – 15 inches to 18 – will bring back speed.

“There's so many great young players with that speed. Maybe we'll see more stolen bases and less reliance on the home run. Home runs (are) cool, but I don't know, I like hit and run and I think that can be fun. I think that can be great.”

With games needing to be paced but not necessarily fast, Cordaro said a game that was over in just under two hours was good for the ballpark staff but felt rushed.

“I think that's something that really needs to be paid. attention to that, you know, if we're having 2:10, 2:15, 2:20 games, it sounds a lot better than 3:10, 3:15. But is it paced or is it rushed? So I think that's something that baseball in New York, they'll watch, they'll pay attention to and if they have to, make tweaks (to) in the future.”

Cordaro also highlighted the impact of the minor leagues on MLB, leaving him to assume the MLB offices will see how changes such as robo umps unfold at Werner Park and other minor league parks around the country.

“Star Wars nights started in minor league baseball, ‘Bark in the Park’ started in minor league baseball, most giveaways started in minor league baseball, so I would assume they will,” Cordaro said.