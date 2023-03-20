It was delayed by four days, but Opening Day arrived and brought Ws for Papillion-La Vista and Papio South, Omaha Gross and Bellevue West on Monday, March 20.

Papillion-La Vista South 14, Kearney 0

The Titans left little time to get their bats rolling in the first game of the season across east-central Nebraska (3 p.m. first pitch), as clean-up hitter Brice Wallar did what he put in that spot to do: bring in runs.

In the bottom of the first, the right fielder drilled a no-doubt two-run home run to left field to put Papio South up 2-0.

After mowing down the Bearcats in the top of the first, Titans starter Xander Doble got through a bases loaded jam in the second to maintain the shutout and strike out five over two. After that, Danny Wallace (2 IP, 3 Ks), Charlie Pile (1 IP, 1 K) and L. Kalhorn (1 IP, 3 Ks) meant the Titans only needed the home run by Wallar.

But the offense paid no mind to that notion, pouring in an 8-run second and 4-run fourth to run away in dominant fashion. Wallar added another homer and finished with six RBIs to open the season, as the Titans began 1-0 before traveling to Creighton Prep on Tuesday and hosting Gretna on Thursday.

Omaha Gross 6, Plattsmouth 2

Cougars senior Connor Capece tattooed a pitch from Wichita State commit Drew Iverson to deep left field to on his first swing of the season.

“I came in looking for something to hit and obviously I got it and put a swing on it,” Capece said. “That made me feel more confident and then become more patient with myself and just see more pitches and really set my tone for my year.”

On the mound, catcher Capece’s battery-mate Alex Kosse struck out eight Blue Devils – by jut “sticking with what works – over four-and-two-thirds scoreless innings.

“When you have him behind the dish, it feels amazing because there's such a (trust), you don’t have to worry about a lot of things that I usually might have to,” Kosse said. “And just chemistry, I feel like we've played together for now, varsity the last three years. So just working together throughout the years, just keep getting better and better. And then with him, he can always pick off guys and he knows what to do, and I can kind of feed off him on where to locate the baseball and stuff like that. So that really helps.”

At the plate, Kosse also helped himself out with an RBI single.

Things got interesting in the bottom of the seventh as the Blue Devils brought a pair of runs across the plate and had the bases loaded with one out, but Jack Miller relieved Carson Almgren with a strikeout and ground out to shut the door.

Omaha Gross starts 1-0 before hosting Omaha South on Tuesday, while travels to Fort Calhoun on Thursday.

“In the spring, you're playing in these elements where you're not going to come out and bang 8-10 hits out, you're gonna have games like this where you need to run into a few balls with guys on base and scratch out some runs, we were able to do that early,” Cougars head coach Jim Hempel said. “We had really competitive at bats today. You know all we're looking at our strikeouts there we only had one strikeout.

Hempel also credited the Cougars for being aggressive, and added that even after losing 11 seniors, guys with experience from last summer that they will depend on early in the season.

“We're gonna obviously depend on that early and kind of break some of these new guys in and fill in some spots, but we're excited to have game one under our belts and ready to get this thing rolling.”

Papillion-La Vista 8, Bellevue East 4

The Monarchs (1-0) got RBIs from four different hitters, led by shortstop Mark Price with three.

After the Chieftains ran ahead 4-0 in the second as Jacob Perrin brought in two with a triple.

But Papio hit right back with a massive 7-run third and a 2-run home run by Price brought the lead to three.

Bell. East next plays at Omaha Bryan on Tuesday, while Papio is at Kearney.

Bellevue West 5, Millard South 0

The Thunderbirds began their season where last year’s ended, but this time came out on top over the Patriots after losing a district final in 2022.

Nick Riggs and Tanner Hosick combined to allow just four hits and strike out 11 Patriots, while Nick Glantz drove in a pair of RBIs at the plate.

Next up for the T-Birds: at defending state champion Millard West on Tuesday after facing the runner-up tonight.

Elkhorn South 6, Gretna 4

The Dragons fell behind 5-0 through the first three innings, but fought back with RBI singles by Michael Scheef, Ty Smolinksi and Skyler Graham to cut the deficit to one.

But it wasn’t enough, as the Storm added an insurance run and shut down Gretna’s bats after the 4-run fourth.

Gretna next hosts Omaha Westside on Tuesday before going to Papio South on Thursday.

Waverly 15, Platteview 13

The Trojans put 13 runs across the plate, led by Alex Draper with three RBIs, but the Vikings were able to muster more in an offensive slugfest.

The game was close throughout, but by jumping ahead 3-2 in the first and equaling a 4-run top of the fourth by Platteview, Waverly stayed ahead and held off the Trojans.