BELLEVUE – Two big innings for Plattsmouth turned a two-run game into a 14-2 win at Omaha Bryan on Wednesday, March 29.

“The big innings there, they start with good at bats,” Blue Devils head coach Jim Olsen said. “And we were a little impatient (at first), kind of swinging at some balls outside the zone a little bit.”

Olsen said while the Blue Devil hitters made hard contact and Bryan turned a “nice double play,” his team eventually settled in.

“When we settled in and just kind of said, hey, see a good pitch, hit a good pitch. Then that opened up some beginnings.”

Avoiding self-impulsion leading to those big innings is something David Ashby, Bears head coach, is working with his players to improve on.

“We were just talking to kids about this, when something happens, you can't change it. You just got to get over it and get ready for the next play,” Ashby said.

When one mistake turns to three or four, Ashby added that’s often due to being scared of making mistakes.

“We just tell them all to get over it all the time. Don't be afraid to fail. We don't care if you fail, if you try as hard as you can. We're not the kind of team that's gonna yell at you for an error, we might yell if you don't try hard. So that's what we're trying to get through to them: just can't be afraid of failure because then when you fail, or when you're afraid of failure, then you're afraid to make plays.”

Wednesday’s game started with one of those big innings, as the Blue Devils scored four, two coming on RBI singles by Gabe Villamonte and T.J. Fitzpatrick, in the top of the first.

But Jack McGill was able to limit the damage for Bryan, and the Bears even cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third, scoring on an error and wild pitch.

“I'm really proud of the way we hit the ball, our strikeouts were down,” Ashby said. “And that's a very good pitching team. (Gage Olsen) threw a great game, but we battled with them and I think almost every inning we got somebody on base.”

In all but the fourth inning, the Bears were able to get a baserunner, but that didn’t stop Plattsmouth’s offense from eventually adjusting to the knuckleball and slower speed of Omar Ramirez, who relieved McGill.

“That second guy, he had a nice little bit of a knuckleball, we haven't seen that this year, and that's just slower,” Olsen said. “So it kind of throws the timing off, and then their swings get big, they want to do too much with it. So they just tried to stay short and our approach was to just go middle (with their swings). And then that helps them out.”

Gage Olsen, Drew Iverson and Eli Horner all delivered RBI hits in the fourth as Plattsmouth built their lead back up to six. Leading the way in the fifth was Seth Thompsen with a two-run single in a six-run inning.

“I was really happy. Seth Thompson came in off the bench and he had a nice two-RBI hit,” Jim Olsen said. “And that was really good to see for him. And then we had contributions from everyone. Henry (Lootnjer) had a couple of nice hits, Drew was pretty hot, and Gage hit a double. And then a lot of guys just put it in play.”

The Plattsmouth head coach was also proud of Gage’s pitching in the cold, as the Blue Devils finished off a 14-2 win.

Even in the loss, dropping them to 1-5, the Bears still have confidence after a 3-2 win over Fairbury on Saturday, March 25. Bryan brought eight batters to the plate and finished a three-run bottom of the seventh with a walk-off hit by Kaleb Rodriguez.

“We've been feeding them that confidence, like, dude, you guys are clutch, that bottom of the seventh last Saturday, all eight batters did something,” Ashby said. “Even the guy that struck out had a seven pitch at bat. So we've told them you guys, you got the clutch gene, you can do it. So have that confidence and carry it with you in your new situations.”

Plattsmouth (3-2) next plays at Auburn – 4:30 p.m. Thursday – while Bryan is at Omaha Benson – 1:30 p.m. Friday.