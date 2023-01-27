BASEBALL: Thunderbird sophomore commits to Nebraska

Bellevue West middle infielder and pitcher Drew Grego committed to Nebraska on Friday morning.

The sophomore experienced gradual growth as a freshman during the spring season at the plate and on the mound before shooting up to a .400 batting average and eight home runs during the summer season.

The Thunderbirds finished 40-13 in the summer, which ended with a 6-4 loss to First State Bank Fremont at Roddy Field in Bellevue on Monday, July 25.

Grego is three seasons from joining the Huskers, who finished 23-30 in 2022.