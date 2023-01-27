 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASEBALL

BASEBALL: Thunderbird sophomore commits to Nebraska

  • 0
Grego pitches.JPG

Drew Grego pitches during DC Electric’s 9-1 win over Millard Sox Gold on Monday, June 6, in Bellevue.

 Peter Burtnett

Bellevue West middle infielder and pitcher Drew Grego committed to Nebraska on Friday morning.

The sophomore experienced gradual growth as a freshman during the spring season at the plate and on the mound before shooting up to a .400 batting average and eight home runs during the summer season.

The Thunderbirds finished 40-13 in the summer, which ended with a 6-4 loss to First State Bank Fremont at Roddy Field in Bellevue on Monday, July 25.

Grego is three seasons from joining the Huskers, who finished 23-30 in 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert