Bellevue University women's soccer coach Tom White has announced the signing of Alyssa Brandes (Bellevue, Neb.) to a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at Bellevue beginning next fall, a press release from the university said.

The daughter of Boe and Katrina Prox, Alyssa attends Bellevue East High School where she is coached by Nate Frankman.

During her high school career, she contributed four goals and 16 assists playing in a full back role. During the 2023 spring campaign she was elected captain.

Brandes played her club soccer at Sting Soccer Club under the guidance of Michael O'Dell.

"We are very excited that Alyssa will be joining us this fall," White said. "It is always great signing a soccer player from Bellevue. We are lucky to add her with Layla (Vazquez) and Sami (Reding) who also came from Bellevue East. When getting to know Alyssa, we loved how much she spoke about her team versus herself. She is a hard worker and will grow under our staff here."

Brandes joins earlier signees Alaina Meads (Glenwood, Iowa), Lauren Chetty (Aldershot, England), Thea Engen (Lillehammer, Norway), Alessia Ricciardi (Milan, Italy), Anouchka Berthelot (Morne a l'eau, Guadeloupe), Beverley Wemhoff (Montgomery, Texas), Dru Henry (Omaha, Neb.), and Maria Serrano (Quito, Ecuador) in the Bruins' 2023 recruiting class.

Bellevue concluded the 2022 season with a 13-4-2 overall record and won both the CAC Regular-Season and Tournament Championships. The Bruins made their second-straight trip to the NAIA National Tournament, and seventh overall, putting up a spirited performance against No. 2-ranked Marian University.