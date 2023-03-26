The Daily Nonpareil presents its latest All-City Boys Basketball team. With multiple players earning postseason honors, there was once again plenty of talent to choose from.

Per usual, these teams are constructed based on the words of the five city coaches and the Nonpareil sports staff. Without further ado, listed below is the 2023 All-City Boys Basketball team.

Colin Lillie, Senior, Guard, St. Albert: On a team that consisted mostly of underclassmen and players who played their first year of varsity for the Falcons, Lillie was the most experienced of the bunch, thus he was often looked to many times for leadership.

The senior lead the Falcons in multiple categories 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and three assists per game, all in which are stats that led the team. He also had the best assist to turnover ratio with a 1.37. This talented senior was looked to for leadership, and he did not disappoint.

Jordan Dewaele, Junior, Guard, Thomas Jefferson: The Yellow Jackets were led by the Dewaele twins, with Jordan making the biggest impact.

Averaging 16.5 points per game, Jordan shot 39.6 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from three. The TJ junior also led the team with 5.8 rebounds per game, and was a force in the paint, blocking 1.9 shots per game. Dewaele also added just under a steal per game and dished out 1.5 assists per game.

“What he meant to the team was his work ethic and leadership. Being voted as team captain, he took that leadership role and challenged himself to become a more consistent player as well as pushing teammates to become better. He worked every day, asked questions and got better, which helped with doubling his scoring output from the previous season,” Yellow Jackets head coach Donnie Johnson said.

Nash Paulson, Junior, Guard, Lewis Central: The Titans had a couple of scorers who were dependable options, but Paulson was the most productive, averaging 13 points per game while shooting 30 percent from three.

“Nash was our leading scorer this year. He showed a wide variety of ways to score — in the post, from deep, and mid-range game. Nash was the only guy capable of shooting from 3 this year for us and this made him that much more special in the way he scored because he was everyone’s main focus to stop. He was a guy suiting varsity last year to one of the top scorers in the Hawkeye 10. I am really excited to see how his game grows in the offseason,” Titans head coach Ricky Torres said.

Paulson also averaged 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Cole Arnold, Senior, Guard/Forward, Abraham Lincoln: While Mat Mathok dominated in the paint, Cole Arnold put together an excellent season as a versatile leader for the Lynx in a 15-7 season that ended with a second place finish in the Missouri River Conference.

The AL senior averaged 13.8 points per game, while shooting an efficient 44.6 from the field and knocking down 28.3 percent of threes.

“He was the most versatile player in our area,” Lynx head coach Jason Isaacson said. “He guarded all positions and really played all positions offensively also.”

Arnold also 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a steal per game.

Mathok Mathok, Senior, Forward/Center, Abraham Lincoln: Mathok was a dominant force for the Lynx, averaging a double double with 14.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

The AL senior shot 67.1 percent from the field, and sent back an average of 1.4 shots per game. Aside from his blocking ability, Mathok also averaged a steal per game and just a tick over an assist per game.

Torres called him the “best player in the city offensively and defensively.”

First Off The Bench: Colton Brennan, Junior, Guard/Forward, Heartland Christian: “We weren’t even sure Colton was going to be able to play this season as he was just coming back from his second ACL reconstruction on the same knee to start the season,” wrote Heartland Christian head coach Chad Beck. “And then midseason Colton suffered a nasty ankle sprain that kept him out of six games. In those six games, we went 1-5 without him. He was our unquestioned leader and the one guy on our team that everyone else looked to. I’m not sure many kids could’ve faced the obstacles Colton did this season and still manage to put up the numbers he was able to put up for us.”

Those numbers: 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, 44.1 percent on field goals and 41.8 percent from three.

Honorable Mentions

Abraham Lincoln: Jayden Calabro, Junior, Guard; Creighton Bracker, Sophomore, Guard/Forward

Heartland Christian: Matt Stile, Junior, Guard/Forward

Lewis Central: Colby Souther, Senior, Forward; Curtis Witte, Junior, Guard

St. Albert: Nick Ballenger, Freshman, Guard; Jaxson Lehnen, Junior, Forward

Thomas Jefferson: Devin Davis-Conti; Junior, Guard; Jaden Dewaele, Junior, Guard

Austin Heinen also contributed to this report.