390 miles. Over a marathon further than how far they expected to go, Bellevue East graduate Brandon Schutt and a group of friends ran from Big Springs to Bellevue in 11 days.

But beyond the distance covered, the group has raised nearly $25,000 on their GoFundMe to benefit Make-a-Wish, the Nebraska Children’s Hospital, the Stephen Center and Community Alliance, along with raising awareness to combat homelessness and addiction.

“We want to help as many people as possible,” Schutt said.

The 19-year-old Bellevue native is no stranger to helping others. In a district cross country meet on Oct. 15, 2021, Schutt helped Omaha Burke sophomore Blake Cerveny cross the finish line, sacrificing his own time and place in the process. In honor of his sportsmanship, Bellevue mayor Rusty Hike named November 16 Brandon Schutt Day.

His plan for executing the cross-state run -- which began in Big Springs just northeast of the corner of Colorado, and ended at American Heroes Park in Bellevue on Saturday -- originated around the same time, but if he ever does something like it again – which he wants to do – he said he needs to “plan it a little bit more.”

“I started working on this when I was 17 (in) December of 2021. So you know, came up with it when I was 17. I worked on all the logistics when I was 18 and then perfected it when I was 19. I just turned 19 about a week and a half ago. So it's crazy. But yeah, I'm thinking I'll definitely do something like this in the future. I'm not sure what that means, but I definitely wanna do something bigger. Something greater because I know I can do it.”

Through the journey – which was expected to be 364 miles but ended up being exactly one marathon further, which Schutt brushed aside as "just another marathon" – the UNO student was able to spread the message of what they were doing for charity when people asked what they were doing running in the middle of nowhere.

"A lot of people were very supportive about it."

That support for Schutt and his companions – Brody Wood, Alex Boerner, Josh Bugay, Nate O’Brien, Vince Mendick, George Grinnell, Andrew Kasperek, Jeremy Matuchewski and Connor Mazzei -- carried them through and helped overcome challenges. Mazzei coached Schutt as Bellevue East's cross country coach.

“On our first day, we had a friend who was pacing us on the bike. His bike broke down in the middle of nowhere. These people just decided to stop what they're doing, helped fix his tire while we continued running. The community out there is incredible.”

Schutt added that he wouldn’t trade the experience “for the world,” and even while dealing with his own injuries, he knew they could finish the journey once they got closer to Kearney. An 85-mile day three brought the biggest questions of whether he could finish the run.

“It was really painful the entire time, there were days where I was seriously thinking like, Is this even possible? Day four was just mental, because we had to recover from the 85-mile day. And then we had to (go against) 15 mile per hour headwinds for the entire day, which was 40 miles. So day three and four were just kind of a deciding factor.”

The chemistry and support of the group was a major part of the success of the run, as Schutt aimed to ensure he kept his teammates from getting hurt while carrying the majority of the load.

“Everyone kind of knew what to do, chemistry was on point. The first couple of days were rough. We were trying to figure things out. But after that, we got everything down and we had to barely communicate anything. It was kind of just like we were feeding off each other's energy. It was great to just see each other push ourselves because a lot of these people I ran with throughout high school I've grown up with my entire life. So kind of just having that atmosphere was very influential for all this.”

And the outpouring of support – with Hike among a couple dozen who welcomed the runners home – meant the world to Schutt and showcased the chance to provide inspiration.

“I hope that people kind of just see what I'm doing (and it) hits them in some way. Like whether it's just inspiring them to run or just do something simple. I think just holding a little bit of influence is good, I think it's good for the community.”