Bellevue and Papillion high schools were both well represented in Monday’s bowling state tournament in Lincoln.

Final results were in after The Times’ print deadline.

Bellevue West sent both boys and girls teams to the state tournament. The Thunderbird boys defeated Lincoln Southwest 3-1 in the quarterfinals before being swept by Grand Island.

In double elimination, the T-Birds fell to Lincoln Pius X 3-1.

The T-Bird girls won 3-1 over Lincoln North Star and swept Papillion-La Vista – who had swept Millard West – in the semifinals, but lost to Fremont 3-1. The T-Birds then competed in double elimination (finished after deadline). The Monarchs were eliminated with a 3-1 loss to Grand Island.

Papio’s boys team lost 3-1 to both Fremont and Lincoln Pius X, while the Papio South boys defeated the Thunderbolts 3-1 but also lost to the Tigers.

The Titans stayed alive with a 3-1 win over Lincoln Southwest, but lost to the Thunderbolts in a close duel, 3-2.

Individual state qualifiers were as follows:

Girls

Bellevue East: Chloe Fisicaro, Chelsea Angela Curtright

Bellevue West: Carie Mascarello, Sarah Breaux, Karla Diaz

Gretna: Kendall Dobberstein, Kathryn Johnson

Papio South: Melody Rose-Param

Boys

Bellevue East: Matthew Dieterich

Bellevue West: Nate Centineo, Christopher Pedersen

Papillion-La Vista: Austin Watts, Parker Wolfe

Papio South: Noah Fichtl, Dayton Wiese