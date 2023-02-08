LINCOLN -- A pair of Thunderbirds finished as runners-up for Bellevue West in Wednesday’s Class A State Bowling Tournament in Lincoln.

Grand Island's Kaden Kuusela showed he meant business from the first ball Wednesday in the boys final.

The senior rolled seven straight strikes and went on to defeat Bellevue West's Nate Centineo to capture the Class A title at Sun Valley Lanes. Kuusela won the two-game match 484-427.

Kuusela was the top seed after Wednesday's qualifying round while Centineo, who rolled a 300 at state last year, was seeded seventh.

In the first game, both bowlers started strong. The only non-strike in the first seven frames was a Centineo spare in the fifth.

"That was pretty nerve-wracking," Grand Island coach Paul Lee said. "It was back and forth, and I know that Nate never gets rattled."

Kuusela lost his chance for a perfect game with a spare in the eighth. He had two more strikes in the ninth and 10th and outscored Centineo 268-257.

Disaster struck for Centineo to start the second game. He left the 4-6-7-10 split and picked up two, starting with an eight-pin open.

Centineo left another split in the third and also had an open in the fifth while Kuusela continued to mark. He had four strikes and two spares in the first six frames and went on to win the game 216-170 to finish as the Class A champion.

"Kaden bowled great today," Bellevue West coach Phil Burlingame said. "Nate did a really good job and he's medaled in each of his three years."

Centineo was eighth as a freshman, fourth last year and second this year.

Kuusela had previously defeated Parker Wolfe from Papillion-La Vista, 409-380, in the quarterfinals. Kyle Liewer, Norfolk, also defeated Matthew Dieterich, Bellevue East, 439-374. Dieterich had the fourth-highest qualifying score (865, second-highest 243 in game one).

Papio South’s Noah Fichtl was the closest to miss out on the final eight from qualification (17th, 722), and teammate Dayton Wiese was just behind (19th, 716). Monarch Austin Watts (24th, 682) and T-Bird Christopher Pedersen (25th, 648) rounded out the boys qualifiers.

In the girls final, Carie Mascarello fell short by just 16 pins, 385-369, to Fremont’s Haylee Bates.

Trailing by almost 30 pins after Game 1 of the two-game girls state bowling tournament final, Bates knew what she had to do.

"String some strikes," she said. "I had to do that to have any chance."

The junior rolled five straight in Game 2 and picked up a critical 10th-frame split to post the victory over Mascarello in the final.

Mascarello won the first Class A game 188-159, marking in every frame. Bates started the second game with an open frame but followed with a strike and two spares to gain some momentum.

She then struck in frames 5 to 9 and took advantage of an open frame by Mascarello in the ninth to grab a slim edge in the match. Bates then converted a 5-7 split in the 10th and finished with a strike to win Game 2 226-181.

To get there, the T-Bird sophomore defeated another Tiger, Kayleigh McKenzie, by a single pin, 331-330.

The quarterfinals were more of a walk in the park as Mascarello won 312-264 over Kelsey Maulick (Millard West).

As the lone representative from Sarpy County in the final eight, Mascarello was nearly joined by Gretna’s Kathryn Johnson. The Dragon finished tied with Millard North’s Emily Merten with 629 pins, but lost a tiebreaker.

Fellow Dragon Kendall Dobberstein was also a state qualifier but finished 29th out of 30.

Bellevue West’s other qualifiers finished 20th (Karla Diaz, 585) and 22nd (Sarah Breaux, 571). East’s Chloe Fisicaro (tied-12th, 614) tied with Melody Rose-Param, and Chelsea Angela Curtright rounded out the qualifiers close behind in 18th (604).

The Times' Peter Burtnett contributed to this report.