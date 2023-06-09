RENO, Nev. – Three 300 games and a Standard Team record on the way to the lead have highlighted an exciting two-day stretch at the 2023 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships.

Craig Nidiffer of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, started his singles set Friday with 12 strikes, and Michael Snell of Papillion, Nebraska, added his name to the list Saturday during his final game in Reno. Ryan Lofton of Strafford, Missouri, connected for 300 to help celebrate his 23rd birthday to start his team event Saturday evening. There have been eight perfect games rolled at the 2023 event, with four taking place in singles and three in team competition. The event started March 4 and rolls until July 24.

Snell had started singles with games of 206 and 200 before making his run in the final game for a 706 series, but things started to take shape for the 35-year-old right-hander toward the end of doubles.

With what he saw on the lanes, Snell elected to manage the pocket by using a different ball on each lane.

“I had finished doubles throwing the last six or seven, so I had a pretty good look,” said Snell, who made his 15th appearance at the Open Championships. “I had realized the right lane was a little tighter, so I started to throw the same ball on each lane (Hammer Obsession Tour), but I used the pearl version on the left lane and solid on the right lane to pick up a little sooner. In the second game of singles, I threw it really well and had a clean 200, so I was right there. It all clicked the last game.”

As Snell approached his final frame, he decided to make a move based on previous experiences.

He flushed the 10th shot and got a little help with a late trip of the 4 pin on his 11th delivery. Snell left no doubt on his final shot as he secured his spot in the tournament’s record book.

“I made a two and one going into the 10th,” said Snell, a 2005-2006 Dexter High School All-American Team member. “I wasn’t really sure if I needed to make it, but just knowing my tendencies in pressure situations, I made the move. The first one was really good, and the second one felt like it was good, but it hooked up a little high and the 4 pin was a little slow to fall, so I was happy about that one. I’ve never been more nervous in my life on the last shot. I’ve thrown a ton of pressure shots, but I’ve never been more nervous. I told myself to commit to the shot.”

After his final shot, he gave a nod to his late grandfather, Neal, and was able to share the moment with his wife (Jasmine) and mother (Ruth) and had an emotional hug with his father, Mick.

“I wish my sister (Apryl) could have been here, too, since she normally bowls, but she couldn’t make it this year,” Snell said. “I was really happy that my immediate family was here so I could share that with them. It was awesome to hug my dad after the last one. We had a good embrace, and I told him I had asked Grandpa for some help on the last one if I needed it. He was definitely on my mind during that last shot.”

Snell grew up developing his craft at Li-Mi-Rick Lanes in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, which was owned by Neal and his grandmother, Janet. He spent a lot of time on the final lane at the 12-lane center, which helped him create a natural drift to open up the lanes.

“I have this huge drift to the left, and I developed that because as a kid, I’d only bowl on Lane 12 after leagues finished up,” Snell said. “That’s when Pete (Weber) and Amleto (Monacelli) were on TV every week, and I’m throwing it 4 miles per hour but wanted to hook the lane. So, I had to walk around the ball return. It feels natural to me.”

Snell added sets of 628 in team and 585 in doubles during his appearance at the 2023 Open Championships for a 1,919 all-events total.

In addition to getting to add his name to the storied list of bowlers to achieve perfection at the tournament, Snell also will get to enjoy some friendly banter with some of individuals he bowls with back in Nebraska.

“It’s really special to have our name in the record book,” Snell said. “Especially here at the Stadium. It seems like I hit the pocket a lot here but just haven’t struck, but I probably can’t say that anymore. It’s really special to have that moment.

“There’s a couple guys back home, and we go back and forth a little bit. One of them – Matt Tomsu – has a 300 here. It always bugged me that I didn’t have one, so I’m glad I caught up to him now.”