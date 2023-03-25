A state championship for Bellevue West, final berth for Platteview and semifinals appearance for Gretna were the culmination of a season full of talent in The Times’ coverage area.

Through all the team success achieved by schools across Sarpy and Cass counties, several individuals stood out for their own accomplishments. Here are the All-Area teams as presented by The Times.

First Team

Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West – The Nebraska Boys Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year bookended his career for the Thunderbirds with a second state title after winning as a freshman. The future Creighton Bluejay averaged 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game as the T-Birds became the first team to finish undefeated (29-0) since Omaha Central in 2012.

Connor Millikan, Platteview – No first team would be complete without Class B’s all-time leading scorer. The Dordt commit finished his senior year with 25.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, leading the Trojans to the Class B final, where they lost 57-50 to Skutt Catholic.

Playing through a partially torn meniscus for the back half of the season, Millikan carried Platteview to heights they had never reached before in their first-ever state championship game appearance.

Jaden Jackson, Bellevue West – Junior T-Bird received his first Division I offer from Nebraska-Omaha during the state tournament, which ended in Bellevue West’s sixth championship.

Jackson finished the season with 14.7 points, 2.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game, and was a leader of the T-Birds’ defense, grabbing 1.8 steals per game to combine for 5.6 with Dotzler and fellow junior Eldon Turner.

Bryson Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South – Titans sophomore forward led the way with 18.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while avoiding the “sophomore slump” as Papio South finished 15-9, losing in a district final to Elkhorn South.

Bahl’s high-mark in a 434-point season was a 37-point outburst with nine made threes, and was a big part of a defense that surrendered just 48.4 points per game, the best in Papio South’s 20-year history.

“Bryson is what we call a ‘180-Guy’ – his two-point field goal percentage plus three-point field goal field goal percentage plus free throw percentage equaled 183 – that's a highly efficient scorer!” Papio South head coach Joel Hueser wrote.

A’mare Bynum, Omaha Bryan – Bears were led on offense by sophomore forward Bynum, who averaged 16.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Bryan reached a district final, where they fell to Lincoln North Star, and finished 13-10, a vast improvement from six wins last year.

Sixth man

Landon Pokorski, Gretna – Junior guard continued to excel for the Dragons, who once again reached the state semifinals, losing in a tight 54-52 battle against Millard North.

Gretna finished the season 20-5 with Pokorski leading the way, scoring 15.2 points while dishing out 4.5 assists and grabbing 3.3 rebounds per game.

Second Team

Gage Olsen, Plattsmouth – Blue Devils junior was in the top ten of Class B in scoring average (16.3 points per game) and also averaged over two assists and steals per game and finished with 3.9 rebounds per game. Olsen shot 48.4 percent from the field.

Jack Welch, Conestoga – Cougars senior averaged 11.7 points, 3.5 assists and 4 rebounds per game. In the final six games, Welch was up to 20 points per game, playing his best basketball late in the season.

“He's as humble and hard-working a player as I have ever been around at the college or high school level,” Conestoga head coach Jason Ahrens said.

Alex Wilcoxson, Gretna – Dragons junior was the team’s second-leading scorer behind Pokorski, averaging 13.5 points per game, as Gretna returned to the Class A state semifinals. Wilcoxson led the team with 1.5 steals, and added 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

“We knew they were very, very good,’’ Gretna coach Brad Feeken said about Wilcoxson and Pokorski, who have excelled on the court since they were freshmen. “When we were doing a bunch of open gyms and put them against the older kids, those guys had no problems competing and beating the older kids we had at that time.

“We knew something was a little different with those two, and because of that and us going especially with Class A and make sure we're right with those guys. They’ve produced the three years we’ve had them and made me look real smart.”

Trey Moseman, Platteview – After transferring from Millard South, Moseman was the perfect piece to go alongside Connor Millikan. On drives by the Dordt commit, Moseman was often open for the kick and as a result, averaged 12.1 points per game as the Trojans reached their first state championship game.

Jeff Rozelle, Gretna – Senior forward was a dominant force in the paint for the Dragons, averaging 10 points and eight rebounds per game, while blocking an average of 1.7 shots per game. Rozelle was also 64 percent from the field and dished out 1.4 assists per game as Gretna (20-5) reached the state semifinals, where they narrowly lost 54-52 to Millard North.

Sixth Man

Henry Coleman, Elmwood-Murdock – The Knights made a huge jump from just two wins two years ago to a district final and final record of 17-9. Leading that charge was Coleman, a multi-year starter leading the team with 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Honorable mentions

Bellevue East: Eli Robinson, Ryan Lenear, Jacobi Adams

Bellevue West: Robby Garcia, Jaxon Stueve, Eldon Turner, Steven Poulicek

Conestoga: Noah Simones, Zach Smith

Elmwood-Murdock: Nate Rust, Reid Fletcher, Tyson Mans

Gretna: Alec Wilkins

Louisville: Sam Luellen, Cash Biesterfield

Omaha Gross: Malual Kong, Jackson Drake

Omaha Bryan: Mat Tut, Amir Martin

Papillion-La Vista: Chase Williams, Brock Rahl, Eric Ingwerson

Papillion-La Vista South: Reece Kircher, Maal Jal, Devyn Jones, Andrew Peterson

Platteview: Alex Draper, Ezra Stewart, Reiman Zebert

Plattsmouth: Drew Iverson

Stu Pospisil from the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.