Bellevue West remained undefeated – and frankly, unchallenged – with a string of three ranked wins, two over Nebraska teams and one over Iowa’s Sioux City East.

On Friday and Saturday, the Thunderbirds cruised past No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep and No. 9 Lincoln Pius X with a pair of home wins.

“It’s a great stretch,” Woodard said after the win over Sioux City East on Tuesday. “And then we get (No. 5) Lincoln Southeast (this) Tuesday (Feb. 7). We’re looking forward to it.”

Tuesday’s game was after The Times’ print deadline.

Bellevue West 73,

Lincoln Pius X 49

On Saturday night, the Thunderbirds hosted Lincoln Pius X, the Thunderbolts coming in off a 61-55 loss to Lincoln North Star the night before.

The visitors weren’t electric enough to keep up with the top-ranked T-Birds, who ran away with a 73-49 win.

Dominating the middle quarters, Bellevue West was led by Steve Poulicek with 15 points on 5-6 shooting. Creighton commit Josiah Dotzler continued to show his versatility with 11 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Robby Garcia and Jacob Arop also scored in double figures with 11 and 10, respectively. Eldon Turner dished out five assists to go with eight points and three steals, tied for a team high with Arop, to make up nearly half of the T-Birds’ 14 team steals.

Lincoln Pius X (13-7) 10 8 14 17 – 49

Bellevue West (19-0) 17 16 27 13 – 73

Bellevue West 66, Omaha Creighton Prep 44

Friday wasn’t the night Omaha Creighton Prep was going to turn the tables on Bellevue West from the last time it was in the Thunderbirds’ gym, a 66-44 loss in the Metro Tournament finals on Jan. 2.

That idea left the building before halftime.

Class A’s last undefeated team played stifling defense for most of three quarters. Zero 3-pointers for Prep in 10 attempts.

On the flip side, No. 1 West was 60% from 3 while building a 33-point lead. It ebbed to 18 in the Thunderbirds’ 18th consecutive win before the final was 70-42. Larger than West’s 66-44 win on Jan. 2 in the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament final.

Seven games in a row, since Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln got 59 on it, West has held opponents under 50 points. What’s the formula?

“I think for us it’s chemistry and not being complacent with it,” 6-foot-4 senior Jaxon Stueve said. “We know every day we have to keep getting better because teams will catch up if we don’t.”

He’s been in state finals the past three years, with a gold medal from 2019-20 when West made the memorable comeback against Millard North.

The 2020-21 team had really good defense, he said, referring to the last of the Chucky Hepburn years, but “this defense is on another level.”

Stueve scored seven points before Prep found the hoop — as many as he had in any of his previous four games. Extra time working on his shot had him confident. “Coming into this game I just felt ready to play.”

While West coach Doug Woodard considered his team’s defense to have a lot of teeth to it the first 2½ quarters, the 14 3s led to letup and poor execution. Human nature, he acknowledged, but hard to take.

Prep’s starters produced 17 points, nine by junior 6-7 forward Dillon Claussen. Starting with Jaden Jackson on him, Prep’s Joey Rieschl was 0-of-7 from the field.

“Such a dangerous shooter. You cannot let him get clean looks,’’ Woodard said. “If you can make that tough on him and try to blunt (PJ) Newbill’s drives a little bit, then it’s going to be tough to score points.”

Prep’s four-game winning streak ended. The Junior Jays have four games left, including Saturday night at home against No. 5 Lincoln Southeast – Bellevue West visits the Knights on Tuesday –and coach Josh Luedtke said they need to win three to assure being a home team for districts.

Omaha Creighton Prep (14-6) 6 8 11 17 — 42

Bellevue West (18-0) 16 20 18 16 — 70

Bellevue West 71,

Iowa Sioux City East 40

When he was coaching the Mike Gesell era of championship teams at South Sioux City, Terry Comstock saw the best of the Omaha Central teams. Including the last to go undefeated in Class A.

Now an assistant at Sioux City East, he got an eyeful of Bellevue West, the last undefeated team this season in Class A, in a 71-40 Thunderbirds win Tuesday night.

They, Comstock said, have all the parts. As Central did in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

“They’ve got really good guards. They’ve got the guys that can shoot the basketball and they’ve got size inside. The big kid (Jacob Arop), he causes problems,’’ Comstock said. “He’s a big athletic kid and so we have to come in on him and when they kick it out, they’ve got the shooters and (Josiah) Dotzler, obviously is very good. He’s always under control.

“In comparison with those Central teams, (Central) always had one really big guy, one really good guard, and we always had to figure out which one we were going to give up,’’ Comstock said. “Tonight (West) had guys stepping up and shooting it very well, guys that maybe weren’t always great shooters all season stepped up, and that’s what makes a great team.”

The Black Raiders came into the week undefeated themselves at 16-0. The zero went away Monday night with a 60-56 loss at conference rival Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Their offense was taken away Tuesday night.

A team that was averaging 73 points a game and shooting 40% on 3s while trying more than 20 a game hit a season low in points and got off only nine 3-point attempts.

“We thought we just have to run them off the 3-point line and not give them those open looks, and they haven’t played that kind of defensive pressure before,’’ West coach Doug Woodard said.

Up in Siouxland, East coach Ras Vanderloo said, there aren’t teams like Bellevue West. In his state’s 4-A class, maybe Waukee and Waukee Northwest would compare to MaxPreps’ national No. 23 team in Nebraska.

“Just seeing that speed and quickness will help us if we get into the tournament a ways,’’ Vanderloo said. “On a given night we’ve been better than we were tonight. I hate the fact that people came and said, Well, this Iowa team’s no good. I mean, that’s not really who we are. But it was tonight. So live with it.”

The downward spiral started for the Black Raiders when, at 25-22 in the second quarter, West closed out the final three minutes with an 11-0 spurt. The final seven came in the final 38 seconds, including a 3 and a bucket by Jaden Jackson. He was the game’s leading scorer, making 5 of 9 from 3, with 19 points.

A 15-2 start to the second half, Jackson scoring eight in a row aided by two treys, was sufficient as West kept the hammer down on its pressure defense.

“This was a state championship-style team, athletic, quick,’’ Vandeloo said. “If you have a good team and you make 12 3s you have a chance for another banner.”

Sioux City East (16-2) 10 12 7 11 — 40

At Bellevue West (17-0) 18 18 17 18 — 71

The Times’ sports editor Peter Burtnett also contributed to this report.