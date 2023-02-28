Gretna lost a heartbreaker after falling behind early to Lincoln North Star in the District A-3 final Monday night, while Papillion-La Vista South fell just short against Elkhorn South in A-7.

Lincoln North Star 48, Gretna 43

The Dragons quickly fell behind 13-2 after the first quarter, but were able to claw back as the offenses struggled in a low-scoring first half, trailing 19-15 at the break.

Like the previous match-up on Feb. 4 -- a 59-57 Gretna win -- the game was tight heading into the fourth quarter, as the Dragons navigated to a 30-29 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

Gretna eased ahead by three with just under four minutes left, but North Star finished the game on a 5-0 run after tying the game at 43 to earn a spot in Lincoln.

Even in defeat, the No. 3 Dragons were a lock to make state with No. 1 Bellevue West and No. 2 Millard North winning their district finals.

Jeff Rozelle led Gretna with 12 points and added five rebounds, while Landon Pokorski scored 11, dished out four assists and grabbed four rebounds. Alec Wilkins had a team-high seven rebounds and scored 10.

Lincoln North Star (17-8) 13;6;10;19 -- 48

Gretna (19-4) 2;13;15;13 -- 43

Elkhorn South 53, Papillion-La Vista South 49

The Titans' season came to a close as they weren't able to overcome the Storm.

In a game that matched up two similar teams, the Storm pulled slightly ahead to a 21-16 halftime lead.

Sophomore Bryson Bahl led the way with 19 points, while seniors Andrew Peterson (11 points) and Devyn Jones (four points, eight rebounds, three assists) also made contributions in their final games for Papio South.

Down by just one heading into the final quarter, the Titans' effort came up shy against the Storm, who head back to Lincoln.

Papillion-La Vista (15-9) 11;5;17;16 -- 49

Elkhorn South (17-6) 9;12;13;19 -- 53