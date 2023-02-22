SPRINGFIELD -- Omaha Gross' Jackson Drake didn't want his final season to end just yet.

With 2.5 seconds left on the clock in Wednesday night's B-3 Subdistrict semifinal, the Cougars senior calmly knocked down a free throw to tie the game. Then, Drake hit the second to give the Cougars a 46-45 lead.

Although he was worried heading to the line after missing two free throws earlier in the game -- he locked in for his team.

"I was just thinking, I gotta put my team in the best position to win, and I decided to clutch up," Drake said.

But at multiple times throughout the game, it appeared Gross was far from getting past the defending Class B champions again, previously winning 50-47 on a game-winning three.

Perhaps no more doubt was felt than on the play to send Drake to the line.

Fellow senior and football teammate Colby Duncan received the in-bounds pass with the Cougars down one and 13.3 seconds on the clock. But on an attempted pass, the ball rolled into the backcourt, and Gross head coach Terrence O'Donnell called for Kobe.

"I wanted 'Kobe,' to just scrap the play, because he picks it up with about seven, eight seconds to go, and it's just time to get downhill and make a play," said O'Donnell, coaching in his first season after taking over for long-time head coach Tim Powers. "And then I was just kind of in disbelief, to be honest with you, when Jackson got the opportunity to step up and hit those. So it was really exciting."

Going into the game, O'Donnell and Drake said they knew they could win, which helped when they fell behind 37-24 at the end of the third quarter.

"I always believe, no matter how much we're down, we can always come back," Drake said. "And I didn't want this to be my last game as a senior."

O'Donnell added that the first meeting gave them a sense they could hang with Roncalli, but not a false sense of assurance.

"But it by no means gave us some false sense of how hard this was going to be tonight. We knew it was gonna be an absolute battle. They're a great team, hard-nosed team, super tough to guard. We knew we were gonna be in for a fight."

But for two-plus quarters, the Cougars were unable to match the Crimson Pride's intensity.

"Every loose ball with every offensive rebound, or anytime the offensive rebounds, and we knew that they were going to try to spot," O'Donnell said. "I think that them going to their spread (offense) took them out of their rhythm a little bit. And we had seen that, so we came after them with a 1-3-1 half-court trapping. Our energy turned the game for us."

Junior Malual Kong was also a big part of the Cougars turning a double-digit deficit into a win, drilling a corner three to cut the deficit to four with 4:06 left and finishing with a team-high 13 points. Freshman Tyson Heiling also stepped up big, drilling a three to tie the game at 40 with 1:29 left, and senior Jayden Bowen added a pair of big threes during the comeback.

"He's (Kong) got to be good for us to be our best," O'Donnell said. "We have a pretty balanced team where it seems like every day somebody's stepping up. Jayden Bowen stepped up huge threes to kind of help us claw back. But there's no question, MK has to make an impact for us to be at our best."

Gross senior Nathan Paczkowski also joined the well-balanced attack with a layup to cut the deficit down to 45-44 with 49.7 seconds left.

From there, the Crimson Pride missed and one-and-one at the free throw line -- rebounded by Kong -- with 13.3 seconds left, and the rest is history.

Roncalli's season ends well short of where it finished last year, while the Cougars advance to play back at Platteview against the Trojans at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

In the previous meeting back on Dec. 17, Platteview edged Gross 55-47. The Cougars will have to be quick to turn around and hit reset.

"Being able to hit the reset button, and not have some type of an emotional hangover, and come here focused, ready to defend, ready to make them work for everything," O'Donnell said. "They're a high powered offense, so we gotta be ready to guard and finish possessions."

Omaha Gross (11-10) 10;6;8;22 -- 46

Roncalli (15-8) 11;14;12;8 -- 45