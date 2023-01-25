BOYS BASKETBALL: Early defense sets the tone as sophomores lead Bryan to 60-55 win over North

Holding Omaha North scoreless for the first 4:24 of the game, Omaha Bryan held on for a 60-55 win over the Vikings at home on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Bears head coach Galen Gullie said they made a late adjustment from their regular man defense to zone, and it paid off as the visiting Vikings couldn’t find the bottom of the net until a pair of free throws with 3:36 left on the first-quarter clock.

“We played well, knowing that they got a couple of good shooters over there at North, and luckily they had a couple of off nights but credit to our guys for making them have off nights,” Gullie said.

The Bryan head coach told his team they needed to play hard for four quarters to beat the Vikings.

“If we play hard for four quarters, we can be good, we can be really good, especially with our length,” Gullie said.

Six-foot-six Mat Tut, six-foot-eight A’mare Bynum and six-foot-seven Rylan Rodriguez – who Gullie singled out for “growing up” in the win – provide the length to disrupt shots and pull down rebounds, while Isaiah Jackson and Elijah McCullough bring strength.

Leading 15-9 after the first, the Bears then went on a quick run late in the second to increase the lead to 28-17 at halftime.

A big three by Amir Martin extended the lead to 16 midway through the third. Martin combined with fellow sophomore Bynum for 32 points in Wednesday’s win.

“Their growth, from the classroom to in practice to in the games, I mean it shows tremendously,” Gullie said. “A lot of people are surprised when people come watch them play and say, what grade is A’mare, Amir, we say sophomores and they get surprised because of how mature they’re games are.”

Gullie said while there are still some areas they can fix and work on, he’s glad they’re wearing the Bears uniform.

In his development, Bynum said his main focus is keeping his hands up.

“And then I just look for my open shots, and if I wasn’t open, I’m passing it to my teammates,” he said. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates, they pass me the ball, get me open, and we’re coming.”

Although the Vikings would trim an 11-point deficit at the end of the third to three late in the fourth, offensive rebounds were a key area for giving the Bears second – and third and fourth – chances and running the clock.

“I try to tell our guys that if we missed the first shot, in order for us to be good we gotta get second, third, fourth chances,” Gullie said.

Aside from the expected big men thriving on the boards, Gullie said point guard McCullough can “jump out of the gym” to get extra chances.

“I feel like that’s our M.O. right there, just a couple offensive rebounds as long as we get some good shots and then give us our second, third chances then we’ll be really good,” he said.

Daleron Thomas, who scored 19 for the Vikings, made a couple of late threes to cut the deficit to 58-55, but the Bears held on for a big OPS win.

Next up, the Bears are at Grand Island on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Omaha North (8-6) 9;8;14;24 – 55

Omaha Bryan (8-6) 15;13;14;18 – 60