LINCOLN – Gretna had their season come to a heartbreaking close 54-52 on a layup by Millard North sophomore Derek Rollins with 13.8 seconds left in the Class A state semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday night.

The Dragons had a chance to tie, but three misses by junior Alex Wilcoxson as time expired resulted in a defeat at the hands of the Mustangs one step shy of the final.

“We had a set, hand out for our two guy, Landon (Pokorski), Wilcoxson got blocked, felt like he got fouled on the second one, maybe didn’t go that way,” Gretna head coach Brad Feeken said. “(We) got it the way we wanted it, shot faked (the defender), had a couple shots inside, just didn’t get it, didn’t get the foul either.”

Rollins got off to a slow start, but picked it up down the stretch and scored 16, including the game-winner.

“The Rollins kid’s very, very talented, kind of a load for us, bothered us, really hurt us on the glass,” Feeken said.

But while Rollins was getting it done for Millard North, senior Jeff Rozelle (21 points) and Kade Cook (eight) played well in the post for Gretna.

“I thought our two guys played really well inside,” Feeken said. “Jeff was really nice for us. It's kind of a nice way to end his career. We’re very proud of him and proud of our seniors and proud of all our kids. Not the way we wanted to (end), but we'll regroup and come back hopefully next year.”

The first half largely went back-and-forth, but the Mustangs were able to establish a 26-21 lead at the break.

Eventually trailing by double digits, Feeken wasn’t worried about his team’s competitiveness.

“That's the great thing about our team, I don't really have to worry about us competing or us playing hard and that's a credit to them,” Feeken said. “That's not everywhere, but what we've established, what our kids believe in, that's just kind of taken for granted. When they step on the court, you know you're gonna get your best from them. And I can't ever fault how they fought.”

The Dragons fought back, tying the game at 44 with 5:21 left on an old-school three-point play by Rozelle.

After falling behind by four, Wilcoxson got a layup to fall with 34.4 seconds remaining to tie the game at 52.

They never gave in, but ultimately fell short. Having a chance to win, falling just two points shy of the state final, Feeken credited his team for putting themselves in that position.

“They've done a lot right. I know it's going to hurt here for a while for them, but they'll look back on this as time goes on and they’ll realize what they've accomplished and how much they meant to our program and how much they meant to our coaching staff and our community.”

For the community, this was the last game played as a “one-team town” before Gretna East joins the fray next school year. For Feeken, the community has “always been great” at supporting the Dragons.

“I know it means a lot to our kids out there looking up in the stands. It's the whole town there supporting us, and they've done that for years and years and it's a credit to just where we're at.”

Gretna (20-5) 11;10;16;15 – 52

Millard North (23-3) 12;14;15;13 – 54