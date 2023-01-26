BOYS BASKETBALL: Gretna's Rozelle III commits to Midland

Gretna senior forward Jeffrey Rozelle III announced his commitment to Midland University on Thursday morning in a tweet.

The six-foot-six forward is nearly averaging a double-double with 9.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the 12-2 Dragons.

Versatile on defense and a threat on offense, Rozelle has two blocks per game and is shooting 59 percent from the field.

The Warriors are currently 9-13 this season.