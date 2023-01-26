 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Gretna's Rozelle III commits to Midland

Jeff Rozelle

Gretna boys basketball senior forward Jeff Rozelle (No. 15) pump fakes a shot during the Dragons’ 66-37 win over Bellevue East on Thursday, Dec. 8.

 PETER BURTNETT, GRETNA BREEZE

Gretna senior forward Jeffrey Rozelle III announced his commitment to Midland University on Thursday morning in a tweet.

The six-foot-six forward is nearly averaging a double-double with 9.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the 12-2 Dragons.

Versatile on defense and a threat on offense, Rozelle has two blocks per game and is shooting 59 percent from the field.

The Warriors are currently 9-13 this season.

Tags

