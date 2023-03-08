LINCOLN – Gretna is used to winning grinders.

Much like a medieval skirmish, back-and-forth went the first half between Dragons and the Lincoln Southeast Knights in the Class A state quarterfinals, but Gretna emerged victorious 60-53 on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The offenses were at a standstill early, as Lincoln Southeast scored their first bucket two minutes into the game, and the Dragons got a three from Ty Smolinksi with 4:50 left in the first quarter.

Gretna eked ahead to an early 11-9 lead after the opening frame, but Lincoln Southeast fought back with a strong stretch during the second quarter to pull ahead 22-18.

“They did bother us a little bit with our size, (defensive assistant Bill) Heard switched to man, which I thought did a really good job kind of raising tempo for us and offensively to kind of get some separation,” Dragons head coach Brad Feeken said.

Not to be outdone, Gretna finished the half on an 8-0 run, capped by a three to beat the buzzer by junior guard Landon Pokorski to send the Dragons into the break up 26-22. Pokorski led the way for both teams with 15 points at halftime.

“My job is to lead us and whatever it is, on a given night, if it’s scoring, if it’s distributing, if it's making plays on the other side of the floor, whatever it is, that's my job,” Pokorski said. “And tonight, shout out to my guys, they trusted me knocking down shots and we shot a lot this week, put a lot of confidence in us… So the first half, it was a back and forth battle, but we knew eventually we’ll prevail because the work we put in and the confidence we have.”

The third quarter continued to be a seesaw battle, as the teams were tied at 38 heading into the fourth.

Southeast pulled ahead with a quick five by Bangot Dak – finished with 17 points – but the Dragons didn’t waver.

A 9-0 Gretna run got the job done. Junior Alec Wilkins drilled a corner three for a 49-48 lead before the Knights grabbed it right back.

A Pokorski two gave the junior 22 points to start the 9-0 run, and the Dragons the lead by one, before fellow junior Alex Wilcoxson pulled up for three immediately even with the shot clock reset.

“That's Wilcoxson, he has a lot of guts,” Feeken said. “No fear in him. And he's had that all year for us.”

Feeken also noticed Pokorski’s confidence in his teammate, as he raised three fingers into the air before the shot went in.

“This summer, we got a lot of shots up, and that confidence right there is what makes me want to play the game because I put a lot of hours into this game and leading up to that shot I had confidence I was going to make it. And my teammates were out there supporting me and they had confidence I was going to make it too,” Wilcoxson said.

Going ahead 54-50 on the three, the Dragons were able to hold on for a 60-53 win to advance to Friday night’s semifinal against No. 2 Millard North at 7:45 p.m.

The Mustangs are a familiar foe, as the Dragons fell 58-43 last year in the semis and lost 59-58 on an Elijah Gaeth game-winning three earlier this year.

“They've got us last two years, they knocked us out,” Wilcoxson said. “So that’s definitely a chip on our shoulder, and we got to go out there and we got to get a game plan, and I trust our coaches that we're gonna do that and I trust my teammates. We're gonna go out there and play our heart out. We're gonna compete out there and see what happens.”

Pokorski said a scoreless quarter in the match-up this season was a big part of the defeat, and he expects a dogfight and another Gretna grinder.

“It's gonna be a dogfight, it’s gonna be another grinder and we're just gonna trust each other, have confidence and go out and give everything we got.”

Lincoln Southeast (16-10) 9;13;16;15 – 53

Gretna (20-4) 11;15;12;22 – 60