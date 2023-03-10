LINCOLN – Two phrases stick out for Bellevue West ahead of their fourth straight trip to the state final, and Thunderbirds senior Josiah Dotzler is the leading example of that mantra.

“The first one is leaving no doubt. We believe we work harder than any team here in the state. And there on the court today was just an example of what it looks like. And I think no matter who we play, we're going to leave no doubt on why we are the hardest working team.”

That hard work resulted in a wire-to-wire domination of Omaha Westside in a 74-41 win in the state semifinals Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The second phrase: playing with joy.

“I feel like the last two years we put a lot of pressure on ourselves and were really hard on ourselves. And this year, we came out and we were bonding as a team off the court and then it led to on the court having fun and I believe when a team has fun like that together, we just play better.”

The Thunderbirds went guns blazing to start Friday semifinal win over the Warriors, opening up with a 7-1 surge early.

Sophomore Robby Garcia led the early push with some strength at the basket as he converted an and-one.

“For me personally (and) I think for our whole team, our game plan was just to come out and just punch them in the throat and just be way more aggressive than we were the last time because last time we kind of came out slow against them,” Garcia said, referring to a narrow 80-78 win in overtime last month.

“So this time, we practiced and we really just focused on getting intense, picking up energy, defense, just stuff like that.”

The energy then leads into a better flow, which was evident throughout in the T-Birds’ win.

From there, the typical scoring of junior Jaden Jackson – who received his first Division I offer from University of Nebraska-Omaha on Thursday – and senior Josiah Dotzler led the way as the T-Birds pushed ahead to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter.

For Garcia, playing alongside Dotzler and Jackson has made him realize he isn’t the main option, but his 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game – equaled with 9 points and 6 rebounds in the win – is still an important impact as the third scoring option.

“Obviously, when you play with somebody like Josiah, somebody like Jaden, you're not going to be the main option. But for me, I'm totally cool with that. I know it’s my second year, I still gotta work to get as good as I can. And so I'm just trying to play into my role just rebounds, defense, easy buckets around the rim, so I just try to fit in my role.”

Westside fought back with a couple of fastbreak buckets off turnovers and cut the halftime deficit to just a dozen.

Just like the first half, Bellevue West opened the second with a hot start, shooting 3-3 to jump ahead with a 7-0 run before a Westside timeout just 84 seconds into the third quarter.

“Obviously Josiah was really attacking the rim, and with that created some opportunities,” Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard said. “We didn't get many good looks at the three the first half, and got a few bit few more the second half mainly because he was attacking the rim and we wanted to spread them out a little bit more and we also were really trying to get high low to a post, we think that that was an advantage we had and I think we got 10 points or 12 off that tonight. So they listened and they executed.”

That execution resulted in making eight of the first nine field goals attempted to start the second half as the T-Birds ran away from the Warriors.

The final tally, 74-41, sends Dotzler into an opportunity to bookend his career after winning as a freshman before losing the next two to Millard North (all three against the Mustangs).

For Dotzler, it’s not about redemption or restoration, but leaving no doubt and playing with joy.

That joy was evident as the bench emptied and the less recognized players like seniors Ramel Woodard and Joshua High got their chance to play on the PBA hardwood.

“I think people underestimate it a lot," Dotzler said. "It's huge. People like Ramel and those guys that are coming off the bench at the end of games, people don't understand that they're the reasons why our starters are so good every single day in practice. They're pushing us, they're making us work, they're giving us all the competition we need. And so no, no downfall to them, no short credit to them. They’re some of the guys that help us get to this point here.”

Omaha Westside (17-8) 4;13;8;18 -- 43

Bellevue West (27-0) 19;20;24;21 -- 74