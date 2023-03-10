LINCOLN – A scorching first half for a pair of Platteview guards sent the Trojans to their first-ever state championship game with a 80-54 win over York in the Class B semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.

Seniors Connor Millikan and Trey Moseman couldn’t have missed many shots if they tried in the first half, and they didn’t, finishing 12-17 on field goals in the half and combining for 38 of the Trojans’ 43.

“My thing was I just need to see one go in because I didn't make any yesterday,” Moseman said. “So here when you see one goes in, that hoop gets really big. So once I saw that one go in it just felt felt good from there.”

Millikan drained a couple of threes to start the second quarter, but mostly got it done with drives to the basket. The senior, dealing with a torn left meniscus, finsihed with a near triple-double (31 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists) and added four steals and three blocks.

Moseman, meanwhile, lived up to his first name by making five out of eight three-pointers during the first half and finished with 23 points and five assists.

“High and wide, moving, setting screens, you're gonna get open looks and we can knock down open looks all day long,” Millikan said. “Because Trey and (senior Alex) Draper are some of the best shooters in the state.”

Platteview head coach Tim Brotzki said having the variety of scoring – driving buckets from Millikan and threes from Moseman and Draper – is “extremely important” to the Trojans’ success.

“Especially with Alex too. So if you have Connor going downhill, and you have Trey and Alex with their hands and feet ready to shoot the ball. We're tough to stop, that looks like us. That game I've been kind of waiting for that game and we've seen it a little bit this year, but that's us right there in a nutshell.”

York made a 7-2 push to start the second half, but Draper made one of four second half threes to stop the bleeding and keep Platteview comfortably ahead. Draper finished with 17 points and four assists.

Along with Millikan, Moseman and Draper, sophomore Reiman Zebert added four points and led the Trojans on the boards, while senior Ezra Stewart nabbed a couple of steals. Even more impressively, though, was that like Millikan fighting through a torn left meniscus, Stewart is fighting through an illness and needed an IV this morning.

“Ezra’s kind of our glue guy,” Brotzki said. “He played harder than heck, he's always gotten the other team's best player, and Ezra can actually score the ball. He's averaging seven or eight points a game this year, didn't do too well tonight, but Ezra does a lot for us.

“Not a lot of people know, but he was given an IV this morning, you know, because he said, I mean, he's really sick. So he was getting treatment and things like that. But he comes out and he plays his butt off.”

For the Trojans, team chemistry has been instrumental to their success as they head into the state championship game against Skutt Catholic – who they lost to in the state semifinals last year – at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“This team is extremely close, we had Trey Moseman transfer in here at the beginning of the year (from Millard South), and sometimes you worry about that. But Connor and Trey have playing together since they've been little kids in the summer, so he fit right in and all the other kids accepted him. Our seniors have been through this before. This is the third time down here so those guys are tight.”

Leading by 20-plus for the majority of the second half, the Trojans were able to rest their starters, which Brotzki added is “good” along with getting fluids and a good night’s sleep.

York (17-7) 9;13;18;14 – 54

Platteview (24-4) 22;21;19;18 – 80