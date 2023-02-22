Platteview put together a big push in the second half of an 83-65 win over Ralston on Wednesday night.

Millikan was able to get the offense going early with nine points in the first quarter as the Trojans were able to pull ahead 21-13.

With the refs quick to blow the whistle, both teams took advantage by driving to the basket often and drawing the contact. In the first half, the teams combined to shoot 35 free throws (Platteview 8-15, Ralston 2-10), though Trojans head coach Tim Brotzki still said they could have shot better.

"If we make those in the first half, I think we have a double digit lead going into halftime."

Nonetheless, leading the free throw difference by 33 percent, the Trojans also led on the scoreboard, 34-27. Millikan led the way with 15 points, but the Rams hung around as they looked to repeat their 56-55 upset of the Trojans at home on Feb. 2.

“I just think we're a little bit more focused tonight,” Platteview head coach Tim Brotzki said. “The first time we played them, that's the first one (Millikan) was diagnosed with the knee injury. And I think we waited around for some things. Just wasn't our night and I thought tonight we came a little bit more focused, played a little bit harder.”

To get things started in the second half, the Rams made a push and cut the deficit to 41-40 on a three by Rex Buettenback. But Alex Draper responded with a pair of threes for Platteview and Trey Moseman added another, while Reiman Zebert got it done in the post and finished the quarter with eight points.

“We know how good we are, and when we get it up in transition, we’re really hard to stop,” Moseman said. “And we started getting stops and getting transitioned and buckets started to come easier. Our whole offense when we’re just moving and cutting, everything just comes easier. And we send back screens and me and Draper found each other on both of those and we both connected and they both went in.”

Brotzki added that both threes by Draper gave the Trojans the separation they needed, while Moseman had a “solid game all the way around.” Zebert finished with a “pretty good stat line” also, adding eight rebounds to 10 total points.

With Millikan continuing to lead with 20 points, the Trojans took a 58-46 lead into the fourth.

“He creates a lot of opportunities for the whole team and everything just comes a lot easier when Connor’s driving the ball,” Moseman added.

Ralston continued to hang tough, cutting the deficit back down to seven with three minutes left in the game, but Moseman went six-for-six from the free throw line in the final frame and the Trojans shut down the Rams.

In the 83-65 win, Platteview outscored Ralston 42-25 over the final 11:43 of game time.

The Millard South transfer has “fit in really well” for the Brotzki’s Trojans.

“He wasn't a kid that came in from a Class A school, Millard South and wanted to take over, he knows his role. I almost wish he’d shoot a little bit more, you know, but he's done a great job and he's a good basketball player and he understands basketball, and we need him on the floor as much as possible.”

Millikan finished with a game-high 35 points, while Moseman added 17 and both Zebert and Ezra Stewart scored 10 each.

In their match-ups this year, the Trojans defeated Omaha Gross 55-47 on Dec. 17, and Roncalli 59-46 on Jan. 3, but Brotzki acknowledged that both were early in the season.

Ralston (10-14) 13;14;19;21 – 65

Platteview (20-4) 21;13;24;25 – 83