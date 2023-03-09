LINCOLN – Platteview’s Connor Millikan is willing to leave it all on the court.

That’s especially the case after the Trojans senior guard sent the Trojans back to the state semifinals with a 60-50 win over Norris at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday night.

Millikan poured in 36 points while playing on a torn left meniscus.

“It's my last couple games, man, I gotta leave it all out there regardless of if I'm hurt or not. I mean, no one cares if I'm hurt, the other team doesn't care. So just pushing through it and trying to get wins (is the focus),” Millikan said.

For head coach Tim Brotzki, the calmness his senior guard plays with is what has led the Trojans into the state semifinals for the second straight season.

“Connor’s got a calmness about him right now. I think he expects to be in the final game. Maybe in the years past, we hoped to be there. He expects to be there this year.”

The first half was befitting of both teams’ nicknames as Titans freshman Macoy Fokerts drilled another buzzer-beating three – made one to sink Roncalli in the district final to make state – to end the first and give No. 7 Norris a 17-14 lead.

Norris maintained their edge, remaining ahead by two heading into halftime.

To find their rhythm and in jumping ahead with a 7-2 run to start the second half, the Trojans relied “quite a bit” on past experience after making the state tournament six of the last eight seasons.

“We talked a lot about that over the past nine days with our kids,” Brotzki said. “They're (Norris) a young team, they haven't been here before, we have. But the way they played the first half, it really didn't matter. But I figured if we could get a little bit of a run, they might tighten up a little bit and I think that happened.”

Last year, Platteview lost 67-42 to Skutt Catholic 67-42 in state semifinals after erasing a 13-point deficit against Bennington. The year before, they fell 68-43 to Elkhorn.

“Sophomore year, we were just excited to be there,” Millikan said. “And I mean, no one expected us to be good that year. So when we got to state, we were satisfied. Last year, we hadn't won a game (at state) in (38) years. We won a game, we were satisfied. This year, we win a game we're not satisfied, we're waiting for that state championship.”

Platteview will face the winner of Scottsbluff-York on Friday at 3:15 p.m.

Norris (17-9) 17;12;11;12 – 50

Platteview (22-4) 14;13;16;17 – 60