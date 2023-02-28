Platteview made it six trips to Lincoln out of the last eight years, and three straight, with a dominant 63-37 win over Seward in the B-2 District Final at home on Tuesday night.

“Feels just as good as the first time we went, it's just an amazing accomplishment,” senior Trojan Connor Millikan said. “But I mean, this year we're going there hoping to win it all. We're gonna win. That's our goal.”

A pair of steals by Trey Moseman – led to an and-one conversion – and Ezra Stewart led to fastbreak layups as the Trojans opened up an early 9-2 lead at a Seward timeout.

Since joining from Millard South, Moseman has also aimed to make the state tournament.

“This is the moment everybody tries to go to the state championship. So it's surreal that it's now so we got a lot more, a lot of games to play down the road. So we need to get this one out of the way and go win the next three.”

Moseman converted another traditional three-point play, but the key for Platteview early was their defensive persistence.

“I thought Trey Moseman did a really good job on their best player, the (Drew) Covalt kid No. 11,” Platteview head coach Tim Brotzki said. “And that was a key, he's a key to their team. And I think we held them to two points in the first quarter. And when you're on the road, in a district final like that, that's hard to come back from.”

Alex Draper drilled a corner three to close the first and put the Trojans up 15-2.

The rest of the way in the first half, Platteview got scoring from a variety of sources, as four players finished the first half with at least six points. Moseman led the pack with eight as the Trojans maintained their double-digit advantage at the break.

In the second half, the Trojans continued to pull away, with Millikan and Moseman combining for 15 points in the third. Millikan finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Moseman with 16. Stewart added 10 points and four assists.

Going into Lincoln, the Trojans will need to take "one step at a time" to improve after losing in the quarterfinals in 2021 and in the semifinals last year.

“It's one step at a time down there, you have to play three straight days,” Brotzki said. “I don't have (any) idea who our opponent is going to be. But I think we just got to take one game at a time. And our goal was to get to the state final game this year before the season started, and I think we got a good chance to get there.”

To get to the final on March 11, the Trojans will be able to use their losses and close wins throughout the season as positives.

“High school basketball is a long season and you're not gonna go undefeated, usually don't go undefeated. And those losses help you focus a little bit, get back to the basics, make it practice and work on some things maybe you're struggling with right now. So over the course of year if you lose three or four games, sometimes that helps you out."

Seward (14-12) 2;12;10;13 – 37

Platteview (22-4) 15;15;18;15 – 63