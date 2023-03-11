LINCOLN – Foul trouble and Omaha Skutt Catholic's size hampered Platteview in a 57-50 loss to the Skyhawks in the Class B State Championship Game on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Trojans got off to a strong start, as an Ezra Stewart layup in transition off a Connor Millikan outlet pass gave the No. 2 seed an early 7-4 lead.

Millikan went through the contact to close the first quarter and give Platteview a 17-13 lead.

“We had a chance to win the basketball game,” Platteview head coach Tim Brotzki said. “We played a really good first quarter, good third quarter. The second (and) fourth, not our best, but still, I think with three or four minutes to go we were right in the basketball game.”

Sophomore Reiman Zebert was a force in the post, grabbing four of his eventual five offensive rebounds in the first quarter.

That lead grew to nine early in the second, but after starting the game just shy of 50 percent from the field, the Trojans went cold and Skutt got to the free throw line.

Skutt head coach Kyle Jurgens said they knew they wouldn’t be able to stop Millikan, but tried to “limit him as best you can” by showing as many bodies as they could defensively.

“We started Jake (Brack) and then Brock (Scholl) and stretch, Jack (Healey), kind of see and help and not let him turn the corner,” Jurgens said.

The Skyhawks made 12 of 14 from the line and went on a 10-0 run to take a 23-22 lead, and took their defense to “another level” by keeping Millikan – finished 5-for-21 from the field – from getting to the rim or the lane.

“But then when he was shooting shots, we weren't then going in tracking the ball down,” Jurgens said.

To fix that, the Skyhawks adjusted from just helping with defenders off other Trojans when Millikan drove to keep him from getting deep and surrendering Platteview offensive boards, to helping in a similar way on caroms off the rim.

“We just kind of told them, we got to continue to do what we're doing. But then when he does pull or shoot, then everybody's got to go out, get a rebound and obviously it was much better in the second quarter.”

Brotzki and Millikan added the biggest factor was the Skyhawks’ size.

“Their size just bothered us, and we knew it would,” Brotzki said. “We needed to shoot a little bit better today. I think if we shoot the ball a little bit better, and I don't know what we were from three, but 6-for-22, so if we're 9-for-22, make a couple more of those, I think we're going to be alright.”

“The length and the height, it's gonna make every shot for me super hard, getting downhill was super hard, pull ups are super hard, threes are super hard. I mean, they’re just a well-coached defensive team that’s always gonna be hard to score against,” Millikan added.

Momentum carried over, but led by 16 points from Millikan, the Trojans were able to overcome a so-so offensive first half and trailed by just three at the break.

But in the third quarter, the Trojans were able to dial up the offense again and with a corner three by senior Trey Moseman and a putback by Millikan took a five-point lead into the fourth. Despite the size disparity, the Trojans were in a position to become state champions in their first-ever state final appearance.

“That's us. I mean, we're gonna battle and then we talked to the kids about that,” Brotzki said. “It's like, obviously, they're bigger than we are. It doesn't matter, box kids out, make them go have to go over your back. You just gotta give whatever you can give. If they still get a rebound, they get a rebound, but don't quit. Keep playing hard. Hopefully the ball bounces our way.”

Unfortunately for Platteview, more often than not, the ball didn’t bounce their way in the fourth, as they were held to just nine points and Millikan fouled out with 2:55 remaining as the Trojans trailed 48-46. Stewart followed 100 seconds later.

Even in those final three minutes being spent from the bench, Millikan said he never got negative and told assistant coach Tom Riley he was confident they could still get it.

“I believe in our guys all the way until the end. I mean, they practiced without me sometimes, they played without me, I believe in my guys and I'll ride with them till I die.”

For Millikan, after the final buzzer sounded and his career came to an end as Class B’s all-time leading scorer, the journey has been “awesome.”

“It's been awesome. I mean, I said to a lot of people I didn't know this is where I'd be ending my career. I didn't know I'd have all these achievements and accomplishments, but it's been one heck of a ride, couldn't have done it with a better coaching staff, better guys, all the players I've met along the way. I mean, it was just a ton of fun.”

Being the last go-around and playing with a torn left meniscus, Millikan said his last 32 minutes on the court were awesome as well.

“Playing in a state championship game was awesome with my best friends and the best coaching staff ever, it was a lot of fun.”

Along with Millikan, the other five Platteview seniors – Moseman, Stewart, Alex Draper, Cael Wichman and Jayden Pinkerton – were all “tough kids” and competitors.

“All those kids are just tough kids, they're competitors,” Brotzki said. “Maybe basketball is not their first sport, Draper's going to play college baseball, and Ezra’s obviously got track at school, Cale probably just gonna go to school, but they come in and battle every day at practice. Those kids have been playing together since first (or) second grade, and they give their effort. I mean, we never have to worry about those kids, which is, as a coach, that's what you want, I don't have to coach effort with any of those kids.”

Millikan added that being able to play high school basketball with Moseman after playing since fourth grade was also “awesome,” and he hopes aside from the records and being just a basketball player, he wants to be remembered as a winner, while Brotzki called him the “hardest worker around.”

“He's a fierce competitor, and he set the standard for our young kids coming up in our youth program. I mean, a lot of kids look up to Connor and want to be Connor Millikan at our high school, in our grade school, but he's set a great example. He's a great student, great family. Just an all around great kid.”

Platteview did receive the Class B sportsmanship award after the final, recognizing their gamesmanship throughout the tournament.

Platteview (24-5) 17;12;15;9 – 50

Omaha Skutt Catholic (25-3) 13;19;7;18 – 57