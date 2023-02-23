Thursday night’s result may prove to be pointless if things fall the right way, but Platteview was able to dominate the second half in a 58-35 win over Omaha Gross.

The Trojans (21-4) won the Subdistrict B-3 final with a strong second half, making shots when they needed to.

“I think we hit a couple shots,” Platteview head coach Tim Brotzki said. “And Gross is a tough team to play. They're scrappy. They play hard. He's (Gross head coach Terrence O’Donnell) got a good game plan. They changed defenses on us and we were caught off guard a little bit there, but I think we made enough shots to win.”

The Trojans pulled ahead in the first quarter as Connor Millikan once again made his mark on the scoreboard with 10 points as Platteview took a 19-8.

To guard against complacency even as the wins pile up, Millikan said they “can’t be satisfied, ever.”

“We honestly don't even think we played that good yesterday, and we don't think we played that good today. We are still not in our best form, we feel like, and we need to lock in on defense and we can hit more shots on the offensive end. When (Alex) Draper’s hitting shots, Trey (Moseman) is hitting shots, I'm getting downhill, we're playing solid defense, we're gonna be hard to beat.”

But the Cougars were able to fight back and stay in the game, much like they did during their 13-point fourth-quarter comeback win over Roncalli the previous night, cutting the halftime deficit to 31-24.

A couple of big threes in the second quarter by Draper, though, kept Gross’ push from cutting even further into the Trojans’ lead.

“When we have guys like Connor and Trey, they're gonna get theirs, and I just want to get mine,” Draper said. “So I get in the corner, I just get my hands ready and I know what's coming to me and just knock it down.”

Complemented by Reiman Zeber (eight points, five rebounds) as well, Draper said the Trojans are at their best when they play together.

For Omaha Gross, who scored just 11 points in the second half, the clear adjustment needed is to find more ways to score.

“Keeping them in the low 50s is good enough to give you a chance, but scoring in the mid 30s doesn't give you a chance.”

After a 58-35 loss, O’Donnell added they will need to better manufacture high-percentage shots as they currently rank 14th in Class B, safe by two spots for a wild card slot. Right now, they would face No. 3 Crete but could easily face the No. 2 Trojans again.

“In postseason basketball at any level, you can't just speed the good teams up and get a bunch of easy baskets off turnovers and in transition,” he said. “You're gonna have to be able to score against usually pretty sound, half court defense.”

O’Donnell added that good shooting can mask a lack of execution, and said they will “need to get back in the lab” and practice executing.

Omaha Gross (12-11) 8;16;6;5 – 35

Platteview (21-4) 19;12;9;18 – 58

Other Thursday finals

C2-2 Subdistrict final

Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 37

The Knights were upset on their home court by the Chieftains, but are currently No. 8 in Class C2 and in position to play in a district final as a wild card.

Yutan (14-10) 8;9;9;13 -- 39

E-M (17-8) 9;2;9;17 -- 37

Waverly 56, Plattsmouth 42

The Blue Devils, outside of wild card range, well felled by the Vikings as they struggled to score in the second quarter. Gage Olsen and Drew Iverson combined for 26 points in the losing effort.

Plattsmouth (8-16) 15;4;10;13 -- 42

Waverly (12-10) 17;13;9;17 -- 56