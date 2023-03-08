Jaden Jackson got Bellevue West off to a strong start in a 68-46 win over Lincoln North Star in the Class A state quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 8.

The T-Birds junior finished with 19 points after making his first three field goals and scoring 11 in the first half.

With the win, the Thunderbirds advanced to their sixth straight final four, but head coach Doug Woodard would prefer not to have the layoff before Friday’s semifinal.

“When you're the deeper team, you kind of like to play back to back in that sense, but it does make for a better experience for the kids. It does. You are able to make some adjustments at least and it's one day but it is one day, so you can't do a whole lot different in preparation but it does I think provide potentially for a better product.”

Prepared for the Gators’ zone defense on Wednesday, Jackson and the rest of the Bellevue West offense aimed to exploit the zone. When they did, Jackson was more often than not the one the T-Birds went to early.

“My teammates kept finding me, and I just knocked them down,” Jackson said.

Jackson was not alone, as Josiah Dotzler also poured in 14 points in the first half and finished with a team-high 21, while eight T-Birds found the scoreboard.

Defensively, Jackson and fellow junior guard Eldon Turner combined for six steals, half of which came early in the first quarter as the T-Birds jumped ahead 10-4 with a Dotzler dunk to force North Star’s first timeout with 5:11 left in the opening frame.

“(We) played with our pace, fast pace, and get out (in transition), run up and down the court, make them tired,” Jackson said.

Late in the fourth with the game in hand, Jackson finished off an eight-point fourth quarter by intercepting an in-bound pass and finishing a layup as he was fouled.

“They (Jackson and Turner) are long, they're quick, they're very intense,” Woodard said. “They have good anticipation and, you know, sometimes you get a little tired and you just get a little careless with the ball. And that's what happens sometimes in the fourth quarter, and it did again tonight.”

But when you are chasing perfection, which is what the T-Birds are attempting to do as they remain undefeated with the win, there were still areas to improve.

“Obviously, any first round win is a good win, (but we) fouled way too much, which obviously, slowed the game down and allowed them to rest, possibly allow them to get points or at a minimum would reset the shot clock, which shortens the time of the game, shortens the number of possessions, (which) was one of our main goals and we failed that miserably.

“But offensively, took some really questionable quick shots a little bit deeper. We fell in love with the college line a little bit, but made some good things happen defensively, wore them down and on to round two, so in that sense, it's a good win.”

Bellevue West (26-0) will take on either Lincoln East or Omaha Westside in the state semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. Jackson said the focus remains on defense to get to the state championship game for the fourth straight season.

The T-Birds also wore “In Memoriam” shirts recognizing assistant coach and former T-Bird Mike Perkins’ mother who passed away last week.