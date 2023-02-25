Bellevue West, Gretna and Papillion-La Vista South all advanced to Monday's Class A district finals with wins on Saturday.

District A-1

Bellevue West 80, Grand Island 53

Class A No. 1 Thunderbirds pulled away by 15 in the first quarter, led by Steve Poulicek (18 points), Jaden Jackson (16) and Robby Garcia (14). The three TBirds combined for 18 rebounds.

Grand Island (5-19) 6;13;19;15 -- 53

Bellevue West (25-0) 21;21;22;16 -- 80

District A-3

Gretna 75, Fremont 38

The Dragons dominated from the start to cruise to the A-3 final at home against Lincoln North Star on Monday.

Fremont (6-18) 5;15;13;5 – 38

Gretna (19-3) 16;28;21;10 – 75

Lincoln North Star 59, Omaha Bryan 48

The Bears’ season came to a close as Lazarek Houston went off for the Gators in the third quarter with five straight made threes as North Star pulled away in a 59-48 win.

Going into the game, the battle of length was expected to be between the Gators’ pair of seniors, Antallah Sandlin-el and Brennon Clemmons, and Bryan sophomore A’mare Bynum and senior Mat Tut.

Bryan head coach Galen Gullie said they’re game plan wasn’t just to defend the two bigs, and he wasn’t surprised by Houston’s output after watching him play “since seventh grade” in AAU basketball in Lincoln.

“Those guys (Houston and K.G. Gatwech) feed well off those bigs. And I think we did a pretty good job in the first half of getting Clemens in foul trouble with three fouls, and (we)in order to be beat a great team on the road, we got to execute. I feel like we turned the ball over a little bit too many times, but Houston's a great player, we allowed him to get comfortable and he made us pay.”

The Gators seniors combined for 27 and Houston added 24 – while Bynum and Tut scored 25 – but the threes from Houston and repetitive blocks by Sandlin-el and Clemmons were the difference.

“It can be experience, in the late-game situations like that, but North Star made a bit more game-winning plays down the stretch,” Gullie said.

North Star advances to face Gretna in the A-3 District Final, while Bryan’s season comes to a close.

“I mean we had some bumps in the road. But you know, this group has battled a lot of adversity and we stuck it out, we came together and made steps in the right direction,” Gullie said.

Though he added he’s not a “moral victories” type of coach, Gullie was happy with how the players put the team first and were able to go from five wins to 13.

“(They were) committed since August, running hills and tutoring and study hall and all that stuff,” Gullie said. “I told the returners in that locker room, remember this feeling, and understand what we got in front of us… Those seniors who were committed each and every day, I got to give them their flowers, and in their next chapter, I know that they’re going to accomplish a lot of good things at the collegiate level.”

Omaha Bryan (13-10) 14;9;10;15 – 48

Lincoln North Star (16-8) 17;11;22;9 – 59

District A-4

Creighton Prep 71, Bellevue East 34

Chieftains were outmatched by the Junior Jays as their season came to an end.

District A-7

Papillion-La Vista South 54, Omaha North 47

Both teams combined for 16 turnovers in the first quarter, and the Titans trailed 26-22 at halftime.

“In the first half, defensively we weren't disciplined enough and we kept giving up their strong side and what they wanted to do,” Papio South sophomore Bryson Bahl said. “And in the second half, we really turned it around, took away what they wanted, and started playing our own game, not their game, which helped a lot. And turnovers, you know, we just had to slow it down and get the nerves out and go our speed, slower speed.”

Bahl finished with 25 in the game, and went toe-to-toe with Vikings leading scorer Mynor Strong (14 points) throughout the game.

“He's a really good player. He's super crafty, and it was just going at each other and seeing who can make the most play to win at the end.”

In the second half, the Titans and Vikings went back and forth, but North went on an 8-0 run to take a 42-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

But Papio South continued to be led by Bahl, along with Maal Jal and Reece Kircher (combined for 12 second-half points) and took a 9-0 run to forge a 46-42 lead on a three by Bahl with under three minutes left.

From there, the Titans were able to hold on for a tight 54-47 win in the A-7 semifinals and advance to face Elkhorn South on Monday for a spot at the state tournament.

Omaha North (11-12) 9;17;8;13 – 47

Papillion-La Vista South (15-8) 8;14;13;21 – 54

Elkhorn South 81, Papillion-La Vista 69

The Monarchs were able to put up a fight, but ultimately wrapped up their season with a loss at No. 8 Elkhorn South.