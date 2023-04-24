Trevor Lenear was announced as the next head boys basketball coach at Bellevue East beginning the 2023-24 school year in a press release from Bellevue Public Schools Monday morning.

Lenear has been with Bellevue Public Schools since 2018 as a special education teacher at Bellevue East; he has also served as an assistant basketball coach to his predecessor, Chad Mustard, since 2018.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead a basketball program that I care so deeply about! Bellevue East has always been home for me, and I plan to continue to help this program grow and show people how special of a place Bellevue East can be." said Lenear.

Lenear received his bachelor and master's degree from York University in York, Nebraska.

Lenear takes over for Mustard, who is resigning this year after serving as head boys basketball coach and math teacher for Bellevue East the past 9 years. Mustard is making the move to Omaha Roncalli Catholic, where he will teach and be an assistant coach for the Crimson Pride boys basketball team.

"We are very excited to welcome Trevor Lenear as our new head boys basketball coach. Trevor has done a great job as an assistant coach during that time, he has shown a great work ethic and tremendous basketball knowledge. Trevor is a Bellevue East grad and former player. I believe his experience and dedication to our program will benefit Bellevue East basketball." said Chad Holtz, assistant principal/activities director.