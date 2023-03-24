LINCOLN – Gretna thrived in the face of chilly weather at Highlands Golf Course on Thursday, as two Dragons finished first and second and the team won the Lincoln High Invite.

William Barth shot a 35 on the front and back nine, while Beau Peterson equaled his teammate on the front nine and scored a 36 on the back. Barth finished first (70), while Peterson was second, ahead of third place by two strokes.

Benny Stock, Ben Brodin and Jacob Dowd all tied for seventh with an 80 to round out the Dragons varsity five.

The Dragons (301) finished 14 strokes ahead of Lincoln Northeast to win the early season invite.

Junior Varsity

Alex Givens 39 – 41 = 80

Calvin Zabloudil 40 – 41 = 81

Owen Nielsen 40 – 42 = 82

Trey Pulte 45 – 39 = 84

Lane Carson 45 – 49 = 94