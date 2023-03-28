Gretna placed second as a team, led by Beau Peterson finishing third, at a home invitational at Tiburon Golf Course on Tuesday, March 28.

The Dragons finished 11 strokes behind defending Class B champions Norris, who finished 16-over par in the Gretna Invitational.

Titans A.J. Combs and Carson Thurber both finished even in the lead (72 strokes), while Peterson was just behind in third at 1-over (73).

Gretna's Ben Brodin also placed in the top eight, finishing 7-over, followed closely by Jacob Dowd (+9) and Cole Thompson (+10).

Benny Stock tied for 18th at 12-over, and William Barth was the final Dragon in the top 25, tied in the final spot at +14.

Platteview (+147, 435) and Plattsmouth (+152, 440) also competed, finishing well behind the leaders.