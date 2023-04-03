The Alex Shives High School Classic was co-hosted by Papillion-La Vista and PLV South at Oak Hills for the second straight year.

A 2003 graduate of Papillion-La Vista, Shives was a PGA pro at Tara Hills Golf Course before he died in a one-vehicle crash on June 13, 2015, near 132nd Street and Giles Road in La Vista.

Now, the tournament — which had previously been hosted at Eagles Hills Golf Course before moving to Oak Hills last year — is a “premiere” way to kick off the boys golf season and honor Shives’ legacy.

“It’s the premiere Class A tournament, good for the class,” Monarchs head coach Dylan Kendall said.

Especially after having the first several tournaments moved back due to weather, it was effectively opening day for the Monarchs.

“It’s a gauge to see which are the good teams, and where we’re at,” Kendall said.

Lincoln Southeast, Creighton Prep, Omaha Westside and Lincoln East battled for the top spot, with the Warriors pulling ahead late for out the team win. Lincoln Pius X and Gretna rounded out the top six.

Beau Petersen (Gretna) finished five strokes out of first (+3, 74), while Jackson Mann had the Monarchs’ best individual score at +8 (79). With +10 (81), Andrew Peterson had the best score for the Titans.