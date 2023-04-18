PAPILLION – Papillion-La Vista South senior Andrew Peterson separated himself from a 17-team field at Bellevue East’s Chieftain Invitational at Tara Hills on Tuesday.

“First couple holes, I was missing a lot of putts, and then (on the) back nine I started making some long putts which got my confidence up,” the Titans senior (2-over par, 72) said.

Pushed nearly two weeks back after a delayed start to spring, the Chieftain Invitational was contested in conditions that started cool and breezy, but wrapped up reaching near 70 degrees.

“We really appreciate Tara Hills and Eagle Hills for finding a day where we can get back out here,” Bellevue East head coach Chad Mustard said. “It was great, 17 teams so that's more teams than a lot of invites have and we lost two or three.”

Mustard added it was a plus for spring golf to have golfers moving quickly and still have full feeling in their hands and toes by the end of the round.

That warmer weather also helped Peterson’s approach shots and allowed him to score well.

“It helped (that) I was hitting in the fairway good today, so it helped me have clear shots into the holes, and I hit a lot of my tee shots really well today.”

The combination with Magnus Johnson, who medaled in eighth and Titans head coach Dale Savington called the loud leader to Peterson’s quieter approach, stretches everybody and helped lead to a third-place finish at Tara Hills.

“I love having somebody that people just look at and they don't get loud about it, and in golf as opposed to another sport (where) you need that. Magnus is kind of the loud leader. He's the one that's patting you on the back. He was probably the first one today to run up to Andrew and pat him on the back. So having them be close friends and both leaders really stretches everybody.”

In just their third event after the poor weather pushed back the schedule, Savington added that the short game needs to be worked on top to bottom, but improvement will come with more time on the course.

“I saw some better things today around the green but that's the biggest part. They can hit the ball, they can make the shots, but it’s getting finished at the end.”

Among The Times’ coverage area, Bellevue West (JV), Omaha Gross Catholic, Omaha Bryan, Papillion-La Vista and PLV South competed along with the Chieftains. Gross' David Winkelman placed third with a 4-over par (76).

Mustard said his Chieftains were competitive, and that overall the course was intended to be playable so that the golfers could score low and have fun.

“They're going to be challenged as the season goes on (at) Metro and for the Class A teams, and then districts and state. So I thought the guys did a good job, putting low scores out there, even our number five scored a season low. So I was proud of our guys specifically, but overall it was just a great meet.”

The Chieftains next play on Thursday at Wildhorse in Gothenburg, which Mustard called world-class and one of the best public courses in America, and continue to aim to try to beat the low number.

“372 is a good number for us. And that score is with three underclassmen so not even just moving throughout this season, but continuing to push those kids to go as low as they can go.”

East Central Nebraska Conference tournament

Elmwood-Murdock's Easton Miller shot an 84 to tie with Keegan Jones (Johnson County Central) in second place at Tuesday's ECNC tournament at Crooked Creek in Lincoln.

Drake Clements joined his Knights teammate in the top ten, earning seventh with an 87.

The Knights team score of 356 was their best of the season and earned them a third-place finish.