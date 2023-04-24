Omaha Bryan worked as a team, sacrificed, and stuck to their game plan in a 2-0 upset win at defending Class A champion Gretna on Monday night.

"We went out there and executed and the team understood we have to make some sacrifices," Bears head Daniel Vasquez Gutierrez said. "And the guys understood that and they went out there and they did what they needed to do."

In the 15th minute, senior captain Francisco Barajas stepped up to a familiar place: the penalty spot. Paco buried the kick and gave the Bears a 1-0 lead and all they would need for the win.

"I've been in that spot quite a while now and (I) just (had) composure, (stayed) calm and got the job done."

By watching a lot of film, the Bears limited Gretna to a clean sheet after the Dragons put up seven against Lincoln East.

"We watch a lot of film and kind of gave the guys what they needed to do," Vasquez said. "And they went out and did it. That's credits to them. You know, it's I saw it and then went into it, so it's credit to them."

For Gretna head coach Tyler Ortlieb, the early penalty changed the game as the Bears mainly sat in defense (though Bryan doubled the lead with 15 minutes left).

"That's the how the game goes when you miss your PK, give up an own goal," said Ortlieb, referencing a missed spot kick by Brett Perkins and Bryan's second goal. "Obviously it just wasn't our night. They capitalized well, good for them on scoring a PK. But there's a difference between showing up to play and making sure that we're ready to go from the start. I thought we just went through the motions."

Unsure whether they overlooked the Bears, Ortlieb said it's "not a big deal" as long as the Dragons make sure they get healthy -- which he said has been a challenge all season -- and get ready as the season now comes down to one game: the next.

"Every team wants to beat us, and that's been the motto going into this year is when you're the reigning state champion, you know every single team is going to be up for it, doesn't matter if you're at home, on the road. But you got to make sure that we're ready to go. I didn't think we played bad. I just didn't think we finished."

Both teams now shift to the postseason, with district play for both beginning next Monday and both now in position to host a district. Gretna was the top-ranked team, while Bryan was No. 10.