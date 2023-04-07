PAPILLION -- A hat trick of Drew Darnold assists and a brace of Colin Macke goals led Papillion-La Vista South into the Metro semifinals with a 4-1 win over Omaha South on Friday.

The Titans opened the scoring in the seventh minute as Darnold passed through the heart of the Packers' defense, and Macke finished into the back of the net.

Seven minutes later, Omaha South responded on a goal by Carter Eichler. But Papio South was even quicker to answer, as Cole Anderson chipped a shot over the Packers' goalkeeper to break the brief tie.

Holding a 2-1 lead from the 15th minute on, the Titans bent but never broke during sixty minutes of Packers pressure.

In the 78th minute, the Titans found a breakthrough to put the game away as Parker Hylok scored off Darnold's second assist. Less than one minute later, Macke finished off his second and Darnold had the hat trick of assists to close out a 4-1 win.

"I think towards the end there they were trying to score, so there's a lot more space and opportunity to attack, and my teammates making good runs so that there's paths to be found through, and they put it away from me," Darnold said.

"We went through a stretch there where we played Gretna, Skutt, Millard North, and we struggled to score, we couldn't figure out how to get it to Macke's feet," Titans head coach Dave Lawrence added. "We couldn't figure out how to get Darnold involved. So we switched things around and wereable to get them the ball at their feet today. So that helps a ton. Those guys are workhorses."

The Titans advance into the Metro semifinals, to be played against Omaha Westside on Saturday.