Last year, Gretna reigned supreme with a state championship, while Omaha Bryan reached the state semifinals with their first state tournament win.

Now, both teams return some of their top players and lead the pack of area teams.

At Gretna, the Dragons finished off a state championship season with an 8-0 win over Omaha Westside in the Class A final.

Senior Brett Perkins was the Nebraska Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year, scoring 14 goals and assisting 14 more as the leader of the Dragons’ attack.

“Now the biggest thing after talking to him a few times this offseason is now we want to go back-to-back, and he wants to be the leading factor in it,” Gretna head coach Tyler Ortlieb said when Perkins received the honor last June.

“Goals and expectations for the teams are to have an unbeatable work ethic,” Bryan head coach Daniel Vasquez Gutierrez said. “The goal is always the same: to compete at the highest level. The highest level is the state tournament, and our goal is to compete and to want to win every game.”

Vasquez Gutierrez expects his players to be “disciplined, hungry, determined, and excited about competing,” and for five freshmen to compete for starting spots.

Even with leaders like seniors Donovan Williams, Francisco Barajas, Xavier Morales-Vazquez, Arain Gomez, junior Luis Gallardo Mejia and sophomore Ezechiel Mufungizi, the Bears will face the challenge of replacing a “good group of seniors” from last year’s 14-6 state semifinalists.

“The goal is for the new members, younger players to say ‘I want it’ and for them to go get it, go at it with actions. The spots are open, and players need to be hungry to get those spots. The trust is in the new members of the team to work and fill those spots.”

The team the Bears defeated in the state quarterfinals, Papillion-La Vista South, loses three senior captains: Gus Kriegler, Andre Santamria and Cole Friedenbach.

But the Titans return plenty of production from a team that finished 15-5, led by Drew Darnold -- second on the team with 11 goals, added seven assists -- along with fellow juniors Parker Hylok and Cole Krska.

Senior Colin Macke also provided valuable goals for the Titans last year.

In Class B, The Platte – a co-op between Platteview and Plattsmouth – head coach Mark McLaughlin looks for the team to improve each day and find victories in all they do.

“Last year we finished the season with an 8-8 record. We would like to improve on our fourth place finish in the conference, make a district final, and be in the mix for a chance to play at Morrison Stadium.”

Leading goalscorer Jude Wehrbein was lost to graduation, along with several key defensive pieces, leaving The Platte with a learning curve.

“There will probably be a learning curve early in the year as we try to find ways to score. We will also have some things to iron out in the back line of our defense. The cooperative gives us a total of 35-ish players that we can pick from to give us the best chance possible to be competitive at every position.”

Three-year starter Ty Orwig returns in goal, while juniors Dominic Hobbs, Kaleb Caniglia and Tucker Orwig – moving to the back line – will anchor the defense.

Another junior, Dominic Vercellino, is recovering from a shoulder injury, but McLaughlin expects him to be a force in attack along with attacking midfielder Logan Ksiazek (soph).

At Papillion-La Vista, a “brutal schedule” and youth hampered the Monarchs, while injuries and transfers mean a lot of new faces.

“My goal every year is to be playing our best soccer at the end of the season. We won 3 games and scored 16 total goals last year, so we want to get more than that,” head coach Andre Watts said.

While starting five sophomores and two freshmen, Watts added that mixing them in with the new faces is a “fun puzzle to solve,” but said “attitude and effort have been great.”

Leading the way with experience is senior goalkeeper Ethan Watkins, who recently signed to play college soccer at Hastings but will be forced to “lead from the sidelines for most or all of the season” with a knee injury.

Watts referred to fellow senior Cole Bader as a “program player” who might not get a lot of minutes but “does everything right for our program.”

Junior Jake Medina is a similar “great leader by example” who Watts said doesn’t miss anything.

At Bellevue East, Jeremy Lenz said they also aim for increased production in front of goal, hoping for more goals scored and possession, while also improving the team’s press for the “full game.”

“We have a fairly young team with only a few seniors, we'll need to be sure we're ready to compete against older more experienced players.”

The Chieftains’ leading goal scorer last year, senior forward Wesley Eidenmiller, returns, and Lenz looks to him to generate much of their offense.

“We will also look to junior defender Fernando Bautista to organize our defense and help build from the back,” Lenz said.

At Bellevue West, the Thunderbirds finished 4-11 and junior Octavio Miranda, leading goalscorer with 10, will return to the team.

Rounding out Sarpy County, Omaha Gross is primed for growth after a 2-14 season.

In Cass County, Jeff Brokaw’s Conestoga Cougars look to continue growing and adding wins to their total (5-12 last year, 3 wins in 2019).

“We’re really excited to add more goals to our rigid defensive capabilities this spring and we think we have the crew to do it,” Brokaw said.

Challenges for the Cougars will be progressing as a “Class C program” within Class B, but remain optimistic that they continue to lessen the gap regardless of a “competitive disadvantage.”

“We are really excited about our returning senior leaders Breckin Berg, Drew Froistad, Dominic Gallagher, Samarion Henry, Kaden Simmerman, Jack Welch, and Jayden Wilder. Additionally we return many players with varsity experience and are excited as the squad continues to grow.”