A hat trick of goals by Ralston senior Gael Ibarra led Class B No. 9 Ralston to their second straight Trailblazer Conference championship in a 4-0 win over The Platte on Tuesday night.

Fellow senior Jose Diaz also scored and assisted.

"Jose (is) our assist man," Rams head coach Alexis Pacheco said. "Jose was an All-Stater last year. Gael was the (All)-Conference Captain last year, so both seniors, we'l definitely miss those guys a lot next year, but I'm happy to have them and enjoy them while we can."

Ibarra is the Rams' finisher, while Diaz is an adept passer.

"Our plan is to get (Diaz) the ball, get the ball to his feet and play off each other," Pacheco said. "And they play off each other great, (and) the rest of our guys are involved just as well."

The Platte head coach Kevin Cargile said Ibarra and Diaz are "special players without a doubt," and play the ball and make passes that aren't typical of Class B soccer.

"You don't see it very often in Class B unless it's from the top 10 with that style of play," Cargile said. "So we've been playing them for gosh, the last four years and it's been a battle back and forth. And this year, they got the better of us."

From the start, the Rams were clinical, as Ibarra scored within the first five minutes, and after keeping up the pressure, the two seniors went back to back in the 18th and 21st minute of the first half.

Ralston cruised from there, Ibarra finishing his hat trick in the second half.

But while going back-to-back in the Trailblazer Conference "feels great," the Rams are set on their end destination: making it to Morrison Stadium for the state tournament.

"Our goal from honestly the last three years has been to make it to state," Pacheco said. "We've fallen short in District finals the last two years. And that's still our goal. Win a district final, make it to a district final. And that's what we're looking forward to. This is great for the guys, a little confidence, a little boost, but we're not done."