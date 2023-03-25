Bellevue West suffered a setback with a 5-1 defeat to Millard North on Saturday, but had started the season 3-0, out-scoring opponents 19-2.

The Thunderbirds defeat came within hours after beating Norfolk on penalties (2-2 at full time).

“(I was) just honest with them that 160 minutes in one day of soccer is tremendously difficult so just have them put in the best shift they can,” T-Birds head coach Alex Zimmer said. “(Millard North) got to play (Bellevue) East, I think they got to rest some players and we had a tough game against Norfolk, but to go 1-1 this tournament in 160 minutes of soccer, I'm completely satisfied with the result. Obviously (we) didn't want it to be 5-1, but I'm proud of the boys, they’ve done well.”

Leading the way in the 3-0 start – which puts West within one win of equaling their wins last year – has been Octavio Miranda, who scored his ninth goal against the Mustangs.

“Third-year starter, starting since he's a freshman,” Zimmer said. “(He’s) extremely athletic, extremely technically gifted, (I) expect a lot of goals from him, his aspirations, his goals are set very high. So I set the standard for him to be All-State.”

Providing many of the assists has been Alex Althof, who is one of six sophomores starting for the T-Birds who are technically gifted.

“They just work hard, good group of talented players that play club soccer outside of this, and it's nice to have players that you can put out there and have them compete with, hopefully by the end of the year, teams like Millard North and teams that are looking to go to state.”

Bellevue West next plays at Omaha Central on Monday before hosting Westside on Wednesday.

“It's nice to have a team of 18 players that you know are all technically gifted and tactically talented. And (we) just gonna move forward from here.”