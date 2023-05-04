Gretna head coach Tyler Ortlieb summarized the Dragons 5-2 win over Omaha Westside in the District A-2 final to return to state to defend their title in one word: relief.

"Big relief. All of us said in the locker room that this is a very big game. There's a lot of pressure. We've been bouncing around between one and two (ranking) all year. So going into a district final at home, we were the only Class A game tonight, so everyone was watching. Lose, you're out, win, you're the number one seed. So I thought that we battled the moment, we handled the moment, and glad to see the boys continue their season on."

The Dragons threw the first punch, jumping ahead 2-0 inside of 20 minutes on goals from junior Maguire Perkins and senior Tommy Sowinski.

"The first half, it was all about coming out hard and starting strong," Sowinski said. "And I thought the boys did really well. We came out really strong. Got the first two goals real quick."

Scoring (and assisting on another) made it a great way for the senior to go out in his last home game at Gretna.

"We still got a state coming up but it's a great way to go out and be able to score on my final game here and as well as get an assist to my teammates."

But the Dragons got a little bit "jumpy and scared," according to Perkins, while Sowinski said the Warriors brought the intensity in the second half as they equalized in just one minute of play in the second half.

First, Peter Wanjohi headed in the first goal, and Zachary Tonniges leveled the teams at two apiece less than a minute later.

"When it went 2-1, you can kind of just feel a shift," Ortlieb said. "I'll give kudos to the Westside fans and Gretna fans, they were out in full force. And then all of a sudden it went 2-2 and the big biggest thing was just don't panic, right. We're gonna give up (goals). (But) it's time, you've got about 15 minutes and it's 2-2, it's that that pretty much the next goal (wins)."

That next goal came six minutes later when Perkins scooted around a defender, sending him sliding past, and slotted home the winner with eight minutes left.

"It's really thrilling. They come at you, we thought we were gonna lead that game the whole game. I didn't think they're gonna come back. But credit to them," Perkins said. "But we just kept our composure and ended up winning, score three goals and that's just how we want to play. We just want to have that chip on our shoulder and always be want to be the underdog. We're never satisfied."

The goals flowed afterward as sophomore Ty Gilland -- who has played goalie, defensive back, midfield and forward as an ultimate Swiss army knife who puts the team first -- and Stukenholtz stamped an exclamation mark on a 5-2 win to return the Dragons to the state tournament, where they triumphed 8-0 in the final over Westside last year.

Looking to repeat, the Dragons focus is on approaching the tournament with a one-game season outlook.

"We're on a one game season now," Ortlieb said. "Biggest thing is you don't have to worry about PowerPoints or rankings or anything else. At the end of the day. You just have to score one more goal in the team you're playing at the state tournament."

The Dragons open the state tournament on Monday.