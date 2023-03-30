Omaha Bryan has been "through the fire" early in the season but got back on track with a 3-0 win at home against youthful Papillion-La Vista on Thursday night.

"I think last night (at practice), I told our defense their communication was the best we've seen," Bears head coach Daniel Vasquez Gutierrez said. "Building a team through the fire is what we call it. We went against Papio South, and we lost that one, and then we lost to (rivals Omaha) South, but then we kind of looked back and said, 'Let's build on this,' and we kind of built through that fire. The guys understood that and they really took it to heart."

Senior captain and forward Francisco 'Paco' Barajas-Castro opened the scoring for the Bears in the 21st minute with a header on a cross from Francisco Bautista.

"We knew we had to work on a communication from our previous games," Barajas said. "That's something we were lacking on. I definitely think like Coach said our communication today was on point. With the wind or without it, I felt pretty pretty secure back in the back with our communication."

"We felt that this guy (Barajas), our number seven, did a really good job of getting us going with our effort," Vasquez added. "The big thing is we had a game plan for against the wind and with the wind. To go with the wind, they called it, so they wanted to go against the wind the first half. So it kind of put us in an advantage, and the game plan was (to) go at them because we have the wind and we got the opening goal. It took us a while to figure it out. But once we got here, I felt pretty good about it."

With wind gusts near 30 miles per hour, going against the wind likely hampered the Monarchs, but Papio head coach Andre Watts said he thought a "good passing team" like Bryan benefits from heavy winds, which was evident in the second half.

"Bryan's passing was very sharp tonight," Watts said. "Good passing teams are often better against the wind than they are with the wind because the ball is held up a little bit more, it's a little slower. And if you have good control, then then it's easier."

The Monarchs were victims to an own goal just 52 seconds into the second half, and junior Luis Gallardo finished the 3-0 win with a goal in the 62nd minute.

After opening with a 14-1 goal differential (10-0 and 4-0 wins over Omaha Westview and Buena Vista, 1-0 loss to Benson), the inexperience that comes with often having eight underclassmen on the pitch has been something to work through.

"This is not a bad team. They're just very young and not very physical. So it's important for our young guys to get that experience. But they're baby steps. They'll get it, but it just takes time and reps in live action."

The slate doesn't get any easier with games against Omaha Central and South up next, with Watts saying they need to improve on having 10 good minutes followed by 10 where they "switch off."

"It's got to be a solid 20 minutes of quality. So that's a building block as you go in the season."